Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Offensive Line

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season.

Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

After previously breaking down the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions, let's check out Florida's 2020 offensive line group.

What Florida returns at OL:

Stone Forsythe: As a returning starter in 2020, Forsythe brings a much needed veteran presence to offensive line group.

Standing at 6-7 and weighing 329 pounds, Forsythe is a menacing figure that played inconsistent at times in 2019 but has the physical attributes to be a key piece for the offensive line next season, assuming he takes offseason strides.

The rising redshirt senior will look to continue in his progression into a more consistent offensive tackle this offseason and gear up for his last chance to perform in orange and blue in 2020.

Jean Delance: Delance is a former four-star prospect that ranked as the 13th overall tackle in the 2016 high school class.

After coming over from Texas as a transfer in the 2017 season, Delance entered his first full year to show what he had as a collegiate athlete in 2019.

With his 6-4, 314-pound frame, many expected big things from the redshirt junior in Dan Mullen’s second season, but instead, he has been unable to translate his skill set to the college level and was possibly the weakest link upfront this past year.

While he will be another returning starter for the Gators in 2020, given his lackluster performances throughout last season, it is very likely he loses his starting role to a more promising younger player.

Michael Tarquin: Despite spending the majority of the 2019 season on the bench, Tarquin has shown promise that makes those around the program believe he is destined for a starting position in the future.

Sitting behind starting right tackle Jean Delance all season, Tarquin was forced to slow the transition from a four-star high school prospect to the college level. The year of development could lead him in the right direction.

In 2020, there is a good chance Tarquin competes with Delance for that starting role when training camp kicks off.

Richard Gouriage: In Gouriage’s second year since committing to the Gators, he was thrust into a starting role in the middle of the season and did well with the opportunity.

After the departure of right guard Chris Bleich, Gouriage took over duties as the Gators starting left guard (moving Brett Heggie to right) and picked up right where Bleich left off and then some.

He has a bright future for the Gators and is in prime position to excel in the starting role at guard next season.

Brett Heggie: Possibly the most seasoned player in the system on the offensive line going into 2020, Heggie will have a significant role in the offense next year. The question is, where?

After a few years of battling injuries that held him back from gaining traction within the program, Heggie started to thrive in 2019, playing both guard spots. Now, with the emergence of Gouriage and Ethan White, could Heggie move to center? It will be Hevesy's job to get the five best linemen on the field, in some way, shape, or form.

Heggie looks to carry that momentum he gained this year into the 2020 season as he ready’s himself for a possible 2021 draft pick.

Ethan White: White had the feel-good story of the year for the Gators in 2019.

Coming out of high school, White had all the ability and attributes the coaching staff was looking for to be a valuable player on the offensive line in the future.

All attributes except one: His weight. But, during the offseason and throughout the year, White was able to drop nearly 60 lbs and assert himself as a true heir to a guard spot on the Gators offense.

Late in the year, he began to see starting time due to the injury/inconsistent play of Gators all over the line.

White brings a nasty streak the offensive line, and due to his work ethic and determination he showed over the weight loss process, he could find himself in a competition for one of the starting spots in early August next season.

Depth pieces: There are quite a few depth pieces for Florida going into next season.

Depth pieces include the likes of Tanner Rowell, Will Harrod, Griffin McDowell, T.J. Moore, Da’quan Thomas, Riley Simonds, and Kingsley Eguakun. All of which have seen very minimal playing time during their stints at Florida.

The way they will be used will heavily depend on injuries and consistency of others, but their talents could find use on special teams or, however, the coaching staff sees fit.

What Florida gains on the OL:

Joshua Braun: The highlight of the 2020 recruiting class after his flip from Georgia, Braun can be a starter for the Gators from day one.

Standing at 6’6 and weighing 335 lbs, Braun mixes a surprising amount of speed and power that made him such an eye-popping commit for Dan Mullen to secure.

The broad but nimble recruit out of Live Oak, FL, will bring the Gators a strong presence in anchoring down the trenches on the offensive side.

Braun has early enrolled at Florida and has already started his prep for the start of next season.

Issiah Walker Jr: Walker is another attempt by Head Coach Dan Mullen to lock down the offensive line for years to come.

Walker is a four-star recruit out of Miami, FL, and is another physically dominant tackle Florida has high hopes for. His athleticism will be developed thoroughly to make him an all-around SEC tackle.

He will enroll for the spring term.

Richie Leonard: Leonard is an addition to the guard position at UF. Leonard, who has been all Gator for a while, brings passion to the team and, with development, will have the opportunity to get a starting position in the next few years.

But for now, Leonard will likely take a redshirt to ease his transition from high school to college. Leonard has already enrolled at Florida and begun practicing with the team during Orange Bowl.

Gerald Mincey: Mincey didn't rank highly in the 2020 class, but several SEC schools went after his services. The 6-5, 320 lb. tackle prospect moves well on his feet and plays with great hand usage, a solid foundation as he develops at Florida.

He is also likely to redshirt in 2020 to ensure a clean transition and to learn from those ahead of him.

What Florida loses at OL:

Nick Buchanan: The only returning starter on the offensive line from Dan Mullen’s first season as head coach, Buchanan, was the leader of the offensive line group.

Without him anchoring the line in 2020, the team will look for a new face to take over as the leader on and off the field.

A significant loss to the line group but one that can be compensated for in the long run. A much less difficult transition than the one the Gators faced coming into the 2019 season, needing four new starters.

Room for more?

Jovens Janvier: Janvier is a big guard prospect, at 6-4, 350 lbs., that plans to sign in February. He is a three-star prospect from Miami Christian school that would likely need a few years to be game ready.

He would likely be one of the last signees to this year's "GatorGangXX".

2020 outlook

The offensive line group going into 2020 is very different from the way the Gators went into 2019. With only one of the starting five players leaving the program, the Gators go into the year with the much-needed depth and experience up front.

Much different from the wide receiver group where young pieces occupy most of the room, the offensive line will mostly rely on players who have been in the program for at least one season, while most of the new faces are developed.

As the offense looks to inject some life into the run game next season, the pieces John Hevesy and Dan Mullen have at their disposal are by no means limited. Look for this offensive line to be much more productive not just in revamping the run game, but in staying consistent in the passing game as well.