Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Quarterback

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season.

Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Obviously, those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

Let's start with what will arguably be the hottest topic among position groups at Florida this offseason - the quarterback room.

What Florida returns at QB

Kyle Trask: The savior of Florida's 2019 season returns to Gainesville in 2020 for a redshirt senior year. While Trask rides the momentum of his breakout year in Gainesville into camp, fighting to maintain his QB1 status in head coach Dan Mullen's competition-heavy culture, Trask has also made it clear that graduating from Florida with a Masters degree is important to him as well.

Trask, who took over at quarterback after Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle in Week 3, led Florida to an 8-2 record as a starter, including the Orange Bowl victory. He threw for 2941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 66.9% of his 354 passes in 2019, his first season as a starter since his freshman year of high school.

Trask presents the true underdog story, coming out of high school as a two-star prospect and long-time backup quarterback. However, patience led to perseverance for the 6-5, 239 lb. signal-caller, as his 2019 season will go down as the best quarterback play the Gators had in the 2010s.

Emory Jones: Jones was Mullen's first commitment after taking over as Florida's head coach, flipping the dual-threat QB from his Ohio State pledge shortly before the signing period. Jones was originally being developed to replace Franks when the time came, with the assumption being 2020 if Franks were to have declared for the NFL Draft.

But Franks' injury and Trask's breakout leave questions regarding Jones' future. He will compete with Trask for Florida's starting job this spring, a position in which he believes he's ready to take. But should Trask get the nod, would Jones elect to stick it out for 2021 or look at his transfer options? That has yet to be seen.

The redshirt freshman was used periodically in 2019, completing 65.8% of his 38 passing attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 42 times for 256 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and four scores with his legs

What Florida gains at QB

Anthony Richardson: Establishing a quarterback pipeline at the University of Florida was obviously a priority for Mullen once he took over as head coach, given Florida's struggles at the position over the past decade. After signing Jones immediately after taking the job, as well as Jalon Jones (who is no longer with the team), and now Richardson in consecutive years, Mullen is doing just that.

Richardson, a local product from Eastside High School in Gainesville, has already begun practicing with the team after signing early. The 6-4, 233 lb. dual-threat is a bit raw in his development, but his traits are salivating for a quarterbacks coach, given his arm power, touch, and mobility for his size.

He won't be ready to take the job from Trask or Jones in 2020, but given proper development under Mullen, Richardson could be the real deal down the road.

What Florida loses at QB

Feleipe Franks: Franks put together a hot stretch to end his 2018 season - his first under Mullen - which gave him the momentum to seize the starting role in 2019. That gig lasted all of three games, as Franks dislocated his ankle against Kentucky in Week 3, marking the end of his time in an orange and blue jersey.

Franks announced that he would pursue other football opportunities following Trask's breakout and the future of the position at Florida leaving him as an odd man out. Sources tell GatorMaven that Franks officially visited the University of Kansas last month, and he should have several opportunities to transfer and start elsewhere for his redshirt senior season.

Nick Sproles: Sproles joined the program as a walk-on in 2016, and played in three games for the Gators during his time in Gainesville. Often the scout team quarterback during his tenure, Sproles got a bump up to the team's No. 3 QB this past season after Franks' injury. He will use his practice experience in Dan Mullen's system as fuel to land a spot on a roster elsewhere, perhaps in a bigger role.

Room for more?

Don't expect the Gators to sign another scholarship quarterback in the 2020 recruiting cycle, as the team has high hopes for Richardson. However, given the loss of Sproles, the Gators could elect to add another walk-on to the room, joining rising sophomore Luke Matthews.

2020 outlook

Last offseason, Mullen made it clear that he doesn't pre-determine starters based on their previous performance. There was little doubt that Franks was at least a tier above everyone prior to spring camp last year given the way he ended his 2018 season, but Mullen still allowed Trask and Jones to push Franks for the job.

"I don’t have any positions set. I’ve never had a position set. I just love competition," said Mullen of the quarterback position prior to spring camp last offseason.

"He [Franks] better know he's got to compete to make sure he keeps that job," Mullen continued. "Because there's other guys that want to compete to go take that job from him."

Given that context, it would be premature to label any quarterback as the starter for 2020 right now. Trask certainly has the momentum and track record to earn the role, given his successful 2019 season, but Jones was also a prized signing for Mullen when he took over the program and has certainly flashed the ability to be a game-changer.

We won't know who Florida's 2020 QB1 is until Dan Mullen says it, which will allow Florida fans to debate on their preference until the word is out in or after spring camp.

The best news is: Florida is in an excellent position moving forward at QB - finding a starting caliber SEC quarterback isn't an easy feat, and the Gators have two of them on their roster entering the 2020 season.