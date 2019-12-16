GatorMaven
Source: Florida QB Feleipe Franks Visits Kansas

Zach Goodall

According to a GatorMaven source, Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks has visited the University of Kansas while he surveys his options as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season.

Franks posted a video on Instagram from the airport in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, leading to speculation of a visit. 

Should Franks transfer to Kansas, the gunslinger would finally unite with head coach Les Miles, who recruited Franks to Louisiana State when he served as the Tigers' head coach. Franks originally committed to Miles and LSU, but former Florida head coach Jim McElwain flipped Franks to keep him in-state.

GatorMaven previously wrote that Kansas would be an ideal fit for Franks as he explores his transfer options. Pairing Franks with a coach he's comfortable with in Miles would allow him to maintain the confidence he built under Florida head coach Dan Mullen, and take advantage of rising senior wide receiver

Franks elected to explore his transfer and NFL Draft options the day after Florida's 40-17 victory over Florida State on November 30th, announcing that decision via Instagram.

His decision stems from the emergence of quarterback Kyle Trask, who filled in as Florida's starter after Franks dislocated his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3. Since, Trask has led Florida to a 7-2 record, thrown for 2636 yards and 24 touchdowns, and helped the Gators clinch an Orange Bowl berth. 

Given Trask's performance, the potential that comes with rising redshirt sophomore Emory Jones who has a role in the offense, and incoming freshman Anthony Richardson already practicing with the team, Franks simply became the odd man out.

If Franks has hopes of an NFL future, it would be best for him to take advantage of his interest within the transfer portal, and build upon his potential with a healthy and productive season elsewhere.

During his career at Florida, Franks completed 59% of his passes for 4593 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also tallied 438 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

