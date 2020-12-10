Gators Recruiting Roundup: Top Remaining 2021 Targets

A week out from early signing day, this is who Florida Gators fans need to keep their eye on, including multiple SI All American prospects.

With the early signing period quickly approaching, Florida has trimmed its list of prospects down significantly with only a few coveted spots remaining. Moving forward to the deadlines of the 2021 class, Florida will have to buck up to face some significant competition in the recruiting ranks if it wants to land some of the best remaining prospects as battles with Alabama and Georgia are looming.

With that being said, let's dive into some of the top remaining prospects for the 2021 recruiting class. Rankings are provided via Sports Illustrated All-American.

S Terrion Arnold

High School - John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Florida

Position ranking - No. 3 safety (41st overall)

Contenders - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M

Perhaps the top target on the Gators board is SI99 safety Terrion Arnold, out of John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Fla. The in-state safety has been atop Florida's board throughout the 2021 cycle and has been on campus several times before the pandemic, including a junior day back in March.

Arnold, 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, is planning to make the trip to Gainesville this weekend, joining linebacker target Xavian Sorey Jr., and others. Both Sorey and Arnold have stated their intentions to play together at the next level, a road that could lead to Gainesville once both their recruitments are all said and done.

Recently, the awe-inspiring safety has cut his list down to five and plans to announce his commitment on Feb. 3. Although LSU and Texas A&M made the cut, it tends to be a race between Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

With Florida having multiple seniors in the safety room, landing Arnold would allow for the Gators to add depth to one of their weakest units on the team. Arnold is instinctive and has all the physical attributes to make an immediate impact and it is no question why the Florida staff continue to pursue him the way they have.

LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

High School - IMG Academy - Bradenton, Florida

Contenders - Alabama, Florida, Georgia

Position Ranking - No. 2 LB (17th overall)

According to the SI All American, Florida's highest-ranked remaining target is IMG Academy's Xavian Sorey. The Graceville, Florida native has been quiet about his possible college destination, but Florida and Alabama tend to be the two teams vying for the linebacker's services.

Although the Florida staff cannot have any contact due to the ongoing pandemic, getting Sorey back in Gainesville is major news just days before he signs his letter on intent.

The Gatos have had some trouble landing prospects from IMG in the past, but a new coaching staff at the school tends to be pro-UF. Florida finally broke the IMG barrier last cycle with former 2021 prospect cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, who is now in his freshman season at UF after enrolling a year early.

Florida is in need of some elusive linebackers and the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Sorey could shake some things up in the linebacker room, as long as the staff allows him to shine early on.

The No. 2 ranked linebacker will make his college decision in just over a week, on December 16th. Alabama and Georgia round out Sorey's top three.

OT Tristan Leigh

High School - Robinson Secondary - Fairfax, Virginia

Contenders - Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Position Ranking - No. 5 OT (61st overall)

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list is offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, a late addition who will visit Gainesville this weekend with his younger brother, 2023 OT Aidan Leigh.

Leigh is making his rounds just weeks prior to his decision, as the talented tackle prospect was just in Norman, Oklahoma last week for the Sooners matchup against the Baylor Bears.

Back in July, Leigh dropped a top five list that excluded the Gators, but included the likes of many top programs across the nation. The Gators might be getting in a bit late here, but Florida receiving a visit just few weeks prior to his decision is telling, especially considering the lack of a true tackle prospect for the 2021 class. And in fairness, UF has been in Leigh's ear for some time as he received an offer last September.

Florida is in serious need of a tackle to replace Stone Forsythe, who will be going to the NFL Draft after this season. Leigh could step in right away and offer valuable reps to the Gators as key depth to start, at least, which is the main selling point for Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 270 pound offensive tackle plans to announce his commitment in January.

DL Tunmise Adeleye

High School - Tompkins - Katy, Texas

Contenders - Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M

Position Ranking - Honorable mention interior DL

Although Adeleye will make a trip to Gainesville on his own dime this weekend, many signs point to the talented defensive end staying home in the Great State of Texas. The Gators had momentum after his de-commitment from Ohio State back in August, but since he has been back in Texas, A&M crept back into his recruitment after Adeleye left IMG Academy (Fla.) this summer.

For what it is worth, Adeleye posted a countdown on his Instagram story to his enrollment date, which lined up with both Alabama & Texas A&M's spring semester start dates, one week after Florida begins their semester. Adeleye has also mentioned that his commitment video has been filmed by a Texas A&M alum.

Even with the odds of landing Adeleye looking slim, Florida should be set if they can retain SI All American hopeful Tyreak Sapp (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) at strongside defensive end. If not, former UF commit Bryce Langston (Vanguard - Ocala, Fla.) could receive a late look prior to the second signing day.

WR Destyn Pazon

High School - Edna Karr - New Orleans, Louisiana

Contenders - Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma

If Florida is looking to add another receiver to its already deep 2021 WR class, the Gators would have to look no further than Louisiana's Destyn Pazon.

Pazon, who has seemingly been an FSU lean, is still uncommitted despite the early signing period being just days away.

Pazon has put up video game numbers at the powerhouse that is Edna Karr, including a seven reception game for 189 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season.

The Gators have continued to keep in touch with Pazon, but the question is if other teams will pursue harder than the Gators have, resulting in a commitment. Florida is already loaded at wide receiver spot with four commitments for 2021, and UF could end up waiting themselves out of a spot for Pazon if they decide to pursue other targets like Sorey, Arnold, and Leigh.

All in all, Pazon is a playmaker that will most likely end up elsewhere due to the Gators pursuing other top targets at their positions of need. But keep an eye out here.

Conclusion

Due to the recent success of the Gators and their ability to land some bigger names this cycle, Florida could be in for a treat if they close with Sorey and Arnold.

Still, there is skepticism to whether Dan Mullen and the rest of his staff can close on their best remaining prospects after the past two cycles, which have been disappointing when the cycle is wrapping up.

Landing any two of any of these prospects would be excellent for the Gators recruiting momentum heading into the 2022 class, which already includes Lake Gibson athlete Sam McCall.

Florida must continue to recruit better than it has in recent years if it wants to remain on top of the SEC East and continue to trim the talent gap that remains between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. The 2021 class is looking very good, but landing one or two of these prospects would make it a great, perhaps elite class.