Mullen 'Hoping' 2021 Gators Signee DL Tyreak Sapp Can Join Team Soon

The Florida Gators have the large majority of its class of 2021 signed and suited up for fall training camp. One player, however, has been absent throughout all of spring and the fall thus far, unable to officially be enrolled on campus at Florida.

So far, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp has yet to officially enroll at UF, but head coach Dan Mullen told the Florida media today that the team hopes to have him in soon.

"We're hoping," said Mullen. "On our end, everything's done. Now it's just waiting on other people."

The Gators officially signed Sapp as part of their 2021 recruiting class in December of last year. Since then, there have only been rumors and speculation regarding when the 6-foot-2.5, 255-pound defensive lineman would finally make his appearance to UF's campus as part of the football team.

Earlier this week, Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham also mentioned that the team was working to get Sapp in school. The team expects him to be with the team this fall.

Sapp would also be named to the SI All-American team as an honorable mention earlier this year. Here is what SIAA had to say about the standout defensive lineman:

Sapp: The future Florida Gator did a little bit of everything this fall, amassing 4 sacks, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in just six games against elite competition. Sapp helped STA win another state title over the weekend.

For now, Florida will continue to await word on when Sapp will ultimately join the program, but it appears that the football side of things is done, and now it will ultimately be up to the academics side to clear the future freshman defensive linemen in order to enroll him into school prior to the fall semester beginning.

