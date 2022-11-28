Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) earned bowl eligibility in Week 11 following their victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, ensuring postseason practices and an additional game for Billy Napier's first season in charge.

Bowl game selections will be made following conference championships this weekend.

All Gators has gathered nine bowl predictions for Florida from credible outlets and compiled them below. Each prediction was published following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Florida Gators bowl predictions following the 2022 regular season

Sports Illustrated: Gasparilla Bowl, Florida vs. SMU, Friday, December 23, 2022, 6:30 PM ET, ESPN

Yahoo/College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Florida vs. Notre Dame, Friday, December 30, 2022, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN

CBS: Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, ABC

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Birmingham Bowl, Florida vs. Memphis, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, TBD, ESPN

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Florida vs. Baylor, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 5:30 PM ET, ESPN

247Sports: Birmingham Bowl, Florida vs. Memphis, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, TBD, ESPN

Bleacher Report: ReliaQuest Bowl, Florida vs. Iowa, Monday, January 2, 2023, 12 PM ET, ESPN2

Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, ABC

Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl, Florida vs. Iowa, Monday, January 2, 2023, 12 PM ET, ESPN2

