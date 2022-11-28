Rounding Up 2022 Bowl Predictions for the Florida Gators
Photo credit: Alex Shepherd
The Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) earned bowl eligibility in Week 11 following their victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, ensuring postseason practices and an additional game for Billy Napier's first season in charge.
Bowl game selections will be made following conference championships this weekend.
All Gators has gathered nine bowl predictions for Florida from credible outlets and compiled them below. Each prediction was published following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.
Florida Gators bowl predictions following the 2022 regular season
Sports Illustrated: Gasparilla Bowl, Florida vs. SMU, Friday, December 23, 2022, 6:30 PM ET, ESPN
Yahoo/College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Florida vs. Notre Dame, Friday, December 30, 2022, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN
CBS: Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, ABC
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Birmingham Bowl, Florida vs. Memphis, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, TBD, ESPN
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Florida vs. Baylor, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 5:30 PM ET, ESPN
247Sports: Birmingham Bowl, Florida vs. Memphis, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, TBD, ESPN
Bleacher Report: ReliaQuest Bowl, Florida vs. Iowa, Monday, January 2, 2023, 12 PM ET, ESPN2
Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 17, 2022, 7:30 PM ET, ABC
Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl, Florida vs. Iowa, Monday, January 2, 2023, 12 PM ET, ESPN2
