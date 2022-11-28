Time is running out, and the College Football Playoff picture is close to being complete.

The college football regular season is complete, and the the Playoff picture is nearly set in stone. USC is the fulcrum, and it all works around the Trojans as to whether this CFP race is going to be messy or chalky when pairings are announced on Sunday. As for the rest of the bowl picture, there are 79 teams that are bowl eligible, plus one still with a chance to clinch. A 5–7 Buffalo team can get there by winning its conference title tilt with Akron on Friday.

Rice and UNLV are waiting in the wings as the top ranked teams in APR score with 5–7 records to fill the picture out. If Buffalo loses, according to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Auburn could find its way in as well, however New Mexico State and Army are waiting for NCAA waivers due to having two wins over FCS teams.

All times are Eastern.

This year, the Peach Bowl will host a CFP semifinal. Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. USC

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Michigan vs. TCU

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Clemson vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. Kansas State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Tulane vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Ohio State vs. Washington

All other bowls

Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Buffalo vs. Rice

Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)

ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

Wake Forest vs. Houston

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. Mountain West

Western Kentucky vs. Utah State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

Boise State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. Sun Belt

UConn vs. Southern Miss

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs. SEC

UCLA vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

BYU vs. Louisiana

Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall

Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Eastern Michigan vs. Eastern Carolina

Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. Sun Belt

UTSA vs. Troy

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

American vs. at-large

Memphis vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 23

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (3 p.m., ESPN)

American vs. Army/BYU

San Jose State vs. Cincinnati

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC/SEC vs. at-large

Florida vs. SMU

Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs. C-USA

San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. MAC

Liberty vs. Toledo

Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (Noon, ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

South Alabama vs. North Texas

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. at-large

Texas Tech vs. Air Force

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. ACC/SEC

Pitt vs. Missouri

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Oklahoma vs. Maryland

Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md. (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. American

Louisville vs. UCF

Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Kansas vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Duke vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas



Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Syracuse vs. Wisconsin

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

NC State vs. Baylor



Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Texas vs. Utah

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (Noon, ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Florida State vs. Minnesota

Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

North Carolina vs. Oregon State

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Notre Dame vs. Kentucky

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Fresno State vs. Bowling Green

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Iowa vs. South Carolina

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Purdue vs. LSU

