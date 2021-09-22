Gators Add Olympian Katie Ledecky to Swimming Staff

The Florida Gators have added one of the greatest swimmers of all-time to their coaching staff.

The Florida Gators have added Katie Ledecky, a 38-time medalist and one of the greatest female swimmers of all time, to their staff as a volunteer swimming coach, the university and Ledecky announced on Wednesday.

In addition to lending UF's swimming and diving program a hand, Ledecky, 24, will train with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Nesty served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

"I'm excited to be a part of the University of Florida's world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group," said Ledecky. "My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville."

Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, earned gold honors in the 800m and 1500m freestyles this summer in Tokyo, as well as silver medals in the 400m and 4x200m freestyle events. She has broken 14 world records and 37 American records in swimming in her career, and has won more gold medals in individual events than any Team USA female athlete in any sport.

Ledecky was also an eight-time NCAA Champion swimmer, earning those honors in a two-year career at Stanford.

"The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled," Nesty said, via UF. "In addition to her obvious excellence as a swimmer, Katie is an exceptional person who will make a great impact on the student-athletes here. Katie's values are in total alignment with the Florida program, and we're so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics."

