Gators vs. Crimson Tide: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Florida and Alabama kick off on Saturday.

The Florida Gators are slated to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at home in their biggest matchup of the 2021 season.

Looking to end Alabama’s 31-game win streak over SEC East opponents, the Gators welcome the team they fell to in the SEC Championship last season.

You can find out everything you need to know about today's contest below.

No. 11 Florida Gators (2-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS, fuboTV

Weather: 83°, cloudy with a 21 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81

Odds: Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 59.5.

Series history: Alabama leads the all-time series, 26-14, and has won seven consecutive matchups. In their 40th matchup last season, the Crimson Tide toppled the Gators, 52-46

Important stories

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Gators X-Factors: Jacob Copeland and The Swamp

Key Matchups for UF vs. Bama

5 Keys to Victory for Gators

Mullen: Alabama Game Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick' for Florida Gators

Florida Gators Players Talk Alabama Hype, Accepting Underdog Mentality

Ventrell Miller Ruled Out Vs. Alabama

The rundown

As a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game, the Florida Gators are looking to avenge their 52-46 loss to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Losing seven consecutive matchups, the Gators welcome the Crimson Tide to a hostile Swamp environment with the belief that they can shake up the landscape of college football.

Meanwhile, the Tide looks to continue its dominance over the Gators.

To contend with the high-scoring attack that Bryce Young and Alabama employ, Florida will look to control the clock with their resurrected run game.

Depending on Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce and both quarterbacks — Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson — in rotation, if UF can operate in a way that dictates the pace of the game, their chances exponentially increase.

As heavy underdogs, the Gators will be forced to execute on nearly every play to take down the Tide. A task that is easier said than done.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.