Gators LB Ventrell Miller Out vs. Alabama Following Surgery, Per Report

The Florida Gators will be without a leader of their defense in Ventrell Miller against Alabama in week three, and probably longer.

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Zach Goodall

A major blow to the Gators' defense, Florida redshirt senior linebacker and team captain Ventrell Miller will not play against Alabama this weekend.

AllGators can confirm that Miller will be out indefinitely due to an arm injury suffered against USF in week two, which limited him to seven snaps this past Saturday. G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic was the first to report that Miller underwent surgery on a torn biceps tendon.

Head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that the team awaited further updates on Miller's injury before his game status would be revealed.

In Miler's place, sixth-year senior Jeremiah Moon, senior Amari Burney, junior Mohamoud Diabate and redshirt sophomore Ty'Ron Hopper will be expected to step up. Moon, who leads the team in tackles with 11 this season, and Burney were named Florida's co-defensive players of the week for their performances against USF.

UF's leading tackler a year ago, Miller compiled 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, three defended passes and a fumble recovery in his first season as a full-time starter in 2020. Miller has begun his 2021 season with eight tackles.

