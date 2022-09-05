Gators QB Anthony Richardson Talks Trust From Staff on Game-Winning Drive

The Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes in week one of the 2022 season will forever live in the record books as an electric way for head coach Billy Napier to begin his tenure at the University of Florida.

The final offensive drive proved pivotal and showed an already established trust between quarterback and head coach.

Operating in the two-minute drill down four with the game on the line, the Florida Gators were steadily driving down the field toward the end zone.

In that situation, Napier had two things at the forefront of his mind: score and keep the ball in the hands of star quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“Coach Nape told me, 'I'm going to try to score right here. A game-winner,' Richardson said about the eventual game-sealing touchdown. "My heart kind of froze. I'd never really heard those words. Especially in a situation like that. With a crowd as big as that. I was thinking a lot. Just having the ball in my hands."

All offseason, Richardson garnered significant buzz as a Heisman-level talent slated for a breakout season as a full-time starter in Napier's offensive system. Despite producing a modest, but effective, 186 yards on 17-for-24 passing with no turnovers, he lived up to that billing through his efforts on the ground.

He accounted for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts and proved to be the best athlete on the field at moments throughout the game. That fact was evident on an early fourth-quarter two-point conversion where he hit a jump-pump-spin combo to evade Utah's two free rushers and hit Ja'Quavion Fraziars in the back of the end zone to earn the points.

Noticeably, Richardson looked comfortable in the run-first to play-action scheme Napier implemented this offseason. The smooth, confident play-style he showcased during his limited time a season ago shined through in abundance on night one of the 2022 campaign.

His involvement in the game plan could have played a role in his evident comfort behind center.

"They definitely asked me how I felt about certain plays. When game planning, they always ask what plays I like, what plays I don't like. So I feel like I will have a say-so. I just have to execute and try to do my job and hold my teammates accountable."

As a result, when the time came, the staff and players trusted Richardson to execute the task at hand. He overcame the initial butterflies to do just that, converting a pivotal fourth down inside the 20 before getting into the end zone on a one-yard carry with 1:25 remaining in the contest.

"All I was thinking was, score. All we needed was one yard. We were driving the ball, running the ball pretty good. So there wasn't really any pressure. I was counting on the O-line. Those guys, they've been grinding the whole year. I knew they were going to be ready to make a play. It just so happened the end came, and I pulled the ball."

Richardson expressed his gratitude for that trust to make that decision when speaking with the media postgame, saying he was glad to be put in that situation, although it was no surprise considering the staff's praise for him this offseason.

However, actions speak louder than words, so handing him the reins in his first-ever home start in the crucial moment shows the caliber of player Napier and Co. think Richardson is.

He impressed with the opportunity.

"He rose to the occasion," Napier said in his Monday press conference. "That's what I saw. I saw a guy who is prepared behind the scenes, is a product of his work, and it showed up.“

Richardson will have to continue stepping into the batter's box for the Gators to remain on the wave of momentum they carry into week two to survive a rather daunting schedule come midseason.

But, for now, the promise the signal-caller showed to excel in the clutch moments of the contest provides Florida with added confidence to combat another ranked opponent in Kentucky on Saturday.

