Gators' Richardson, Cox Named SEC Players of the Week Following Utah Win

Photos via Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Week and JACK edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was named one of the conference's Defensive Linemen of the Week on Monday for their performances against No. 7 Utah in Week 1.

Richardson elevated the Gators' offense with 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as an efficient passing stat-line of 16-of-24 for 168 yards to pair.

His efforts led Florida to match every score Utah put on the board in the second half of the game, including on a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive that ended with Richardson punching in his final rushing score from one yard out.

Head coach Billy Napier applauded Richardson on Monday for his Week 1 performance but peeled back the curtains to suggest that his quarterback is focused on the mistakes committed and how he can get better this season.

"He's going to watch the film three times and tell you everything he could have done better, but he rose to the occasion is what I would say," Napier said. "That's what I saw. I saw a guy who is prepared behind the scenes, is a product of his work, and it showed up."

Cox, meanwhile, finished second on the team in tackles with 10 during the contest, one of them counting as half of a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. Alongside defensive end Gervon Dexter, Cox was one of the most-utilized players on the Gators' defensive front on Saturday night, taking the field for 58 snaps.

Cox shared some All-22 clips of his performance on social media following the game.

OFFENSIVE

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

DEFENSIVE

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Barion Brown, KOR, Kentucky

FRESHMAN

Jayden McGowan, WR, Vanderbilt

OFFENSIVE LINE

Darrian Dalcourt, C, Alabama

LaQuinston Sharp, OL, Mississippi State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Brenton Cox Jr., JACK, Florida

Jordan Domineck, DL, Arkansas

