Richardson Cleared From Injury, Impresses Napier in Gators Spring Practice

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

To the surprise of many, including himself, Anthony Richardson practiced fully with the Florida Gators on the first day of spring camp under new head coach Billy Napier on Tuesday.

Richardson, who underwent surgery for a torn meniscus at the end of the 2021 season, was told by his doctors that he would be sidelined for a couple of months, suggesting that he may not have been able to suit up in time for camp.

However, Richardson was cleared to return to play just one day before camp began, and as a result, he was seen working with the quarterbacks alongside Napier during Tuesday's practice. He did not have a brace on his knee during the open portion of the workout.

"Felt great, just being back [and] running around practicing with the guys, doing new stuff," Richardson explained to media on Tuesday. "It felt great. Lot of energy. Being back, that’s the most important part to me. It felt great.”

As his rehab process lingered on, Richardson began throwing again in late February with his trainer, Denny Thompson at 6PointsJax in Jacksonville, Fla, specifically working on his mechanics. There remains some rust to be shaken off as he was sidelined for roughly three months, but his participation on Tuesday marks a tremendous step in the right direction for the redshirt sophomore signal-caller.

"I was just making sure my lower half was right. Because I had surgery on my knee, that was pretty much my main concern," Richardson explained. "I rehabbed really hard, and they told me [Monday] I was clear to go [Tuesday], so that put a spark in me."

Anthony Richardson at Florida Gators 2022 Spring Practice Florida Gators QBs Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, offensive lineman Austin Barber Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QBs Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd Florida Gators QBs Anthony Richardson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, head coach Billy Napier Alex Shepherd

Tuesday was Napier's first opportunity to observe Richardson and his skill-set as he was not able to work out over the last few months. The Gators' new head coach was impressed with what he saw as UF's de-facto quarterback coach, and shared that Richardson is practicing without limitation beyond quick whistles to prevent contact, in addition to quarterbacks wearing no-contact jerseys as standard procedure.

"I thought 15 had a good day. I was impressed with what I saw," Napier said of Richardson. "His attitude has been good. I think he’s impressed me with how he retains information, his attention to detail.

"Today, to be honest with you, is the first time I’ve seen him throw the ball live. We didn’t get a chance to see him throw it in bowl practice because he was injured. It certainly comes out of his hand really well. There’s a reason why people think that he has an opportunity to be a good player. It’s our job to help him become the best player he can be. That’s what we’re going to do.”

