Gators' QB Anthony Richardson's Heisman Odds Skyrocket Following Week 1

It should come as no surprise that Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's odds at winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy have skyrocketed following his elevating, three-touchdown performance in Florida's 29-26 upset over the No. 7 Utah Utes on Saturday.

Richardson now has the fourth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1800 (18/1) following his Week 1 showing, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He entered the season ranked No. 14 at +6000 (60/1), per FanDuel.

A stat line featuring 106 yards and three scores on the ground to pair with 17-of-24 for 168 yards passing earned Richardson the debut SEC Offensive Player of the Week Award of the 2022 season.

Head coach Billy Napier assured Gator Nation on Monday that, although Richardson shined in his first start at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, he and Florida's entire offense is continuing to progress and will improve as the season inches forward.

"All this work he's been doing when there's nobody watching, some of that showed up [on Saturday], Napier said. "And then you've got the physical ability to go along with that. You see that, but there's a lot of good quarterback plays on the film, but there's also a lot of things that he knows he got away with that he needs to clean up.

"Anthony, he's going to get better. That's what I would tell you."

Richardson will have a chance to narrow the gap between himself and the current Heisman frontrunners — Alabama QB Bryce Young (+300, 3/1), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+300, 3/1) and Southern California QB Caleb Williams (+600, 6/1) — on Saturday when Florida hosts the Kentucky Wildcats at 7 P.M. ET.

