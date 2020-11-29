Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 9

Sarah Fuller made a mostly lackluster weekend in the SEC an exciting one. The Vanderbilt soccer player-turned-placekicker made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game in history when she kicked off for the Commodores to open the second half.

It was an awesome thing to have happen, and the only thing to be mad about here is the Vanderbilt offense not getting into field goal range to allow her to attempt a field goal.

Other than that, it was pretty dull in the SEC this week. Alabama rolled, Florida distanced themselves from Kentucky and Texas A & M handled LSU.

With just two weeks until prep begins for the SEC Championship game, here’s how week ten in the SEC went down.

Florida (7-1) 34, Kentucky (3-6) 10

Kentucky dominated the first 30 minutes of the game. They held over 23 minutes of possession in the first half, including drives that lasted six minutes and 33 seconds, and another drive that lasted seven minutes and 24 seconds. This allowed Kentucky to go up 10-7 and keep the Gator offense from getting into any rhythm.

It was a punt return touchdown by Kadarius Toney that sparked Florida, and gave them a 14-10 halftime lead. From that moment forward, it was all Gators. Kentucky had six second-half drives that totaled 41 yards. They threw three picks, turned the ball over on downs and had the ball for nine minutes and 56 seconds.

Kyle Trask was steady, going 21-27 for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Not eye-popping numbers, but according to SEC StatCat, he threw only three uncatchable balls and zero turnover worthy passes.

Oh, and Kyle Pitts had three touchdowns in his return. He was unguardable and dominated whoever Kentucky put on him.

Florida is a win away from clinching the SEC East, but have a chilly trip to Knoxville next Saturday against Tennessee. Highs are expected to be in the mid-40’s, while at night it will be clear and in the 20’s.

Next up: Florida @ Tennessee (2-5), Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Missouri (4-3) 41 Vanderbilt (0-8) 0

Aside from Fuller, Vandy had no highlights in this game. The Commodores totaled 185 yards of offense and allowed 603 total yards. They averaged 2.3 yards per rush and their longest play of the game was 17.

Missouri had their way, obviously, and have won four games in the inaugural season under Eli Drinkwitz. He’s turned what was a meager, dilapidated Missouri team into a solid squad that can give anyone fits.

Connor Bazelak completed 30 of 37 passes and threw for 318 yards. Larry Rountree was dominant on the ground, logging 160 yards and three scores.

It may be the end of the Derek Mason era in Vanderbilt after this season. He was dealt a poor hand going into the season between lack of roster attrition, and COVID-19 greatly affecting his squad, but it’s been a brutal, uncompetitive season for the Commodores. Firing coaches isn’t put on hold this season, just ask Will Muschamp.

UPDATE: Vanderbilt relieved Derek Mason of his duties about 30 minutes after this story was published, per report.

Next up: Missouri vs. Arkansas (3-5), Vanderbilt @ Georgia (6-2)

Alabama (8-0) 42, Auburn (5-3) 13

No Nick Saban, no problem for the Tide. At no point was this game particularly close. Once DeVonta Smith froze Auburn safety Smoke Monday on a double move to open the scoring in the first quarter, it was over.

Mac Jones had a big day, throwing for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He threw two of them to Smith, who ended his day with 171 receiving yards on seven catches.

The offense for Bama gets the headlines, but the defense has become the best in the conference. Since the second half of the Georgia game, Alabama has allowed 33 total points and has held Tennessee, Kentucky and now Auburn to less than four yards per carry.

Auburn had no answers on offense, as Bo Nix was bad Bo. He was sporadic in the pocket, and missed some important throws in the first half. His best was dropped by Seth Williams and would have been a touchdown had he made the catch.

Next up: Alabama @ LSU (3-4), Auburn vs. Texas A & M (6-1)

Ole Miss (4-4) 31, Mississippi State (2-5) 24

Despite being put in the same time slot as the Iron Bowl, and not in its traditional Thanksgiving Day slot (which is a disgrace, this game should always be played after we’ve come out of our tryptophan comas), the Egg Bowl was as eggy as ever.

Mississippi State looked to have tied the game up at seven late in the first quarter when Will Rogers hit Austin Williams on a speed out near the goal line, but Williams fumbled at one and Ole Miss ran it back inside the Bulldog 25-yard-line. That turned into an Ole Miss touchdown and Mississippi State was forced to play from behind all game.

Matt Corral was once again sensational, throwing for 385 yards and two touchdowns, including some gorgeous deep balls to Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond.

Mississippi State may have found their quarterback in Rogers. He was patient in his reads and was in command of the offense all game. He ended up with 440 passing yards on 45 of 62 passing.

The Bulldogs had a chance to put the game into overtime, as they got the ball back with under a minute to play and moved the ball to midfield, but Rogers hail mary was batted down in the end zone, giving Ole Miss the win.

Next up: Ole Miss: Bye, Mississippi State: Bye

Texas A & M (6-1) 20, LSU (3-4) 7

The Texas A & M defense has quietly become very stout, particularly along the defensive line. The Aggies held LSU to just 34 rushing yards and less than 300 yards of total offense. Linebacker Buddy Johnson was a game wrecker, recording nine tackles and a pick-six.

The game was played in a torrential downpour though, and both offenses were atrocious. The game combined for 23 punts and neither team broke 300 yards of offense.

Isaiah Spiller was the only source of offense for the Aggies as he totaled 141 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Kellen Mond was poor, completing only 11 passes for 105 yards, but the rain was a factor.

LSU was anemic offensively, and couldn't get consistent production from either T.J. Finley and Max Johnson at quarterback. They completed 49% of their passes combined and averaged less than six yards an attempt. Johnson did throw a garbage-time touchdown to Terrance Marshall, while Finley threw a pair of interceptions.

If A & M wins out, they have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. They would need a plethora of things to fall in their favor, but it isn’t out of the question.

Next up: Texas A & M @ Auburn (5-3), LSU vs. Alabama (8-0)

Georgia (6-2) 45, South Carolina (2-7) 16

At this point, you have to feel bad for South Carolina. Between all of the opt-outs and Muschamp being fired, it’s been a brutal few weeks in Columbia.

Then, Georgia came in and rushed for 332 yards on them. James Cook had 104 yards on only six (!) carries and two touchdowns (that’s over 24 yards a carry), while Zamir White added 84 yards and a pair of scores as well.

J.T. Daniels didn’t have to do much, as he was 10 of 16 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Luke Doty got the start for SC and was serviceable at best. He was 18 for 22 with a touchdown and a pick, and was the only source of offense for the Gamecocks. The Dawgs held the SEC’s fourth-ranked rushing attack to just 83 yards on 43 carries, less than two yards a touch.

Next up: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (0-8), South Carolina @ Kentucky (3-5)