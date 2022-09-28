Billy Napier Assesses Gators' Defensive Shortcomings in Critical Moments

The on-field results from the Florida Gators' defense this season have led to some encouragement for the future, thanks in particular to schematic changes from years past that have allowed players to create more turnovers and, for the most part, slow down opposing passing attacks.

The unit has been far from perfect, though. Florida ranks last in the SEC in run defense as the only team allowing 200 or more yards on the ground per game, at 203.3. UF's passing yards allowed per game climbed to 220.8 from 178.1 this week after Hendon Hooker threw for 349 yards en route to a 38-33 Tennessee Volunteers victory over the Gators on Saturday.

Head coach Billy Napier believes the causation of Florida's defensive inefficiencies is easy to identify.

"I think, when we watch the defensive tape, it's simple: It's one player not doing what he's supposed to do quite often," Napier said on Monday. "It's a guy busting the coverage. It's a guy not in his pass rush lane. It's a guy misfitting a run ... there's a dozen plays in that game where Florida beats Florida, if that makes sense."

Napier's point of emphasis on defense, in particular, is that mental errors are leading to individual faults that affect the entire unit. These issues are prevalent, especially, on third downs, as Florida allowed Tennessee to convert in such situations on six-of-nine attempts. UF has averaged 6.5 conversions allowed across 12.5 third down attempts by the opposition per game this season, just over a 50 percent success rate given up.

Explosive plays have also been a consistent issue, and the Tennessee game was no different. Florida allowed Hooker to complete 10 passes of 15+ yards for a total of 279 of his 349 yards compiled in the game, as well as seven rushes of 10+ yards that went for a combined 150.

The same conclusion can be reached in these situations as on third downs: Players, sometimes even just one, being out of position can weaken the unit as a whole on a play-by-play basis.

"There's a lot of good on the tape, but I think you talk about playing team defense, you've got to have 11 players doing what they're supposed to do," Napier explained. "We gave up explosive plays in the game as a result of mental errors. It's that simple. So I think we've got to do our part as teachers and as coaches and as leaders to help the players, and the players have to have the discipline to execute in critical moments."

Without name-dropping, Napier pointed to two explosive passing plays by the Vols that were the result of one player not following his assignment in coverage.

In at least one of those instances, the coverage responsibility fell on safety Trey Dean III, but with his eyes in the backfield, Dean allowed slot receiver Bru McCoy to shoot up the seam uncovered and haul in a pass for 70 yards. Tennessee scored a touchdown and took the lead two plays later.

"I think there is a communication element to that," Napier acknowledged regarding the coverage busts, "but a lot of it has to do with discipline to execute, the ability to do your job at a critical moment in a critical time."

Napier admitted that UF is continuing to learn how to adjust to opposing offenses within defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's scheme, and that players are still picking up on the scheme itself. He believes that, simply put, the repetitions in practice and games to come will only help players develop more comfort in both respects.

However, the Gators made three first-team changes to their defensive depth chart ahead of their Week 3 and 4 matchups, first moving Scooby Williams to first-team linebacker in place of Ventrell Miller while he recovered from a foot injury before Shemar James took over that role against Tennessee. Desmond Watson also replaced Jalen Lee as the team's starting nose tackle against the Vols.

Could the unit's struggles this past Saturday lead to additional changes in Week 5 and beyond?

"We've got the same process of preparing for the game," Napier explained about potential depth chart adjustments. "We're going to evaluate previous performance combined with what we observe Sunday to Saturday, and it's always based off of merit. It's based off of production. Then obviously what we're observing every day.

"I think that will be the same approach going forward."

