Earlier this week it was revealed that Florida Gators redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Chris Thomas Jr. was re-added to the team's roster after being left off on June 22, one of three players who were ultimately cut from the team.

Upon checking the updated roster when fall camp opened up, it was a shocking revelation that Thomas had been re-added, but his status - a scholarship athlete or not - remains unknown.

Ultimately, Florida head coach Billy Napier wouldn't share the details in that regard on Friday, but did explain why he is important to the program moving forward.

“Just some internal things there from a logistical standpoint relative to his role on the team and his eligibility and ability to participate with the team," Napier said on Friday when asked what happened to enable Thomas to be back on the roster.

"Some of those things have been cleared up. Those things took time. Obviously, we’ll keep the details in-house there, but we’re happy that Chris is back with us and certainly continue his development, his growth."

Thomas now has the opportunity to improve, not just as a football player, Napier says, but as a student, too.

The Gators are heading into fall without any other additions on the defensive line, aside from freshmen from the incoming class, Chris McClellan and Jamari Lyons. The team wasn't able to land a couple of key transfer players this summer, moving forward with the depth that they once had.

That helped Thomas' re-addition to the team. The Gators needed depth, and Thomas can now be a part of that, though perhaps not in the exact same circumstances as he once was.

"I think Chris being back is a big deal just for the depth of that group. That’s one of the groups where we need to develop some depth. I think both lines of scrimmage, we’ve a good one-and-a-half group if that makes sense," Napier said.

"But who are the next-best players? There’s a ton of competition there. There’s a lot of roles that are being determined there."

Napier admits that the depth remains an issue beyond the first group or so of players, but beyond that, there isn't much in the way of experienced players, leading to the competition that is set to unfold during the fall.

"I think that’s what practice is for, and I think in the game of football, in particular, the development takes place in the practice setting. That group has got a lot of work to do to get game-ready, certain players in particular.”

Now, Thomas will once again have the opportunity to be a part of that ground. Entering Florida as a four-star defensive lineman, part of Dan Mullen's final class at UF, he has plenty of talent, but it remains to be seen if he can put it all together. -

