Photo: Jaydon Hill; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators entered fall camp with a relatively clean bill of health, with most scholarship players available to practice as the team prepares for its first season under new head coach Billy Napier.

There are some nicks and bruises to be attended to, however, and one player continues to rehab an injury that was suffered earlier this year.

Napier began on Friday by addressing the player in recovery, cornerback Jaydon Hill, who tore the ACL in his left knee in a non-contact fashion prior to the 2021 season. Hill took part in spring camp and appeared to be making significant progress at that time, but suffered a different, yet undisclosed, injury this offseason, according to Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

“Jaydon Hill is currently not able to participate. I think a little bit of that is to be determined based off the recovery and the rehab process," Napier said. "I think we commented on that in Atlanta at SEC Media Day but Jaydon was injured and we’ll keep you guys up to date as his rehab process continues there. We anticipate getting him back later.”

Hill, listed as a redshirt sophomore due to his medical redshirt and one-year COVID-19 eligibility extension, was projected to start for Florida in 2021 before last year's injury occurred. It wasn't the first time Hill dealt with such a wound, as he tore the ACL in his right knee during his senior year of high school.

At this point, it is tough to project where Hill would stand on the depth chart upon his return in 2022. Sophomores Jason Marshall and Avery Helm stepped up in his place in 2021 while true freshman Devin Moore and redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber, a former Georgia transfer, are fighting for playing time this preseason as well.

Aside from Hill, the Gators have had starting left tackle and redshirt junior Richard Gouraige, sophomore tight end Jonathan Odom, redshirt freshman Dakota Mitchell and freshman kicker Trey Smack in black non-contact jerseys across the first two practices of fall camp.

Odom missed the majority of spring camp due to a torn labrum he suffered during a March practice.

Of the four, only Odom has taken part in individual drills during the media viewing window of practices, while Gouraige and Mitchell have worked off to the side in the indoor facility. Smack's workload is unknown at this time as specialists, too, are removed from on-field drills during the viewing window.

Napier expects Gouraige and Mitchell, specifically, to fully recover from their minor injuries sooner rather than later.

“Nothing major there. Very minor issues," Napier stated on players in non-contact jerseys. "We anticipate getting Richard and Dakota back here shortly.”

