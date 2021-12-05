Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Look: New Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Lands in Gainesville

    The new man in charge of the Florida Gators football program has landed in Gainesville.
    Author:

    A new era of Florida football has officially arrived as new Gators head coach Billy Napier landed at the Gainesville Regional Airport around 11:48 a.m. Sunday.

    He was greeted by Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, the Gator Band and others on the runway.

    Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Napier greets Albert and Alberta on the Gainesville Regional Airport runway. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Napier greets Albert and Alberta on the Gainesville Regional Airport runway. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Billy Napier's first chomp as the Gators' head coach. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Billy Napier's first chomp as the Gators' head coach. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Napier smiles as he's met by Gator fans outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Napier smiles as he's met by Gator fans outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Read More

    During his four years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Napier held a 40-12 record, was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year twice and finished first in the conference’s West Division every year.

    He led the program to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship Saturday, going out in style with a 24-16 victory over Appalachian State.

    Now, his attention turns fully to the Florida program, as he gears up for a challenging ride as the man at the helm for the Gators.

    This morning, Napier’s Twitter page received an orange and blue makeover and was followed up by a quote from former Stanford head coach Bill Walsh about the importance of culture and how it pertains to building a thriving program.

    “The culture precedes positive results,” he said. “Champions behave like champions before they’re champions; they have a winning standard of performance before they are winners.”

    Florida was willing to commit to Napier long-term with the hopes that he can return the UF program to national prominence after a disappointing 6-6 season.

    Napier and the Gators agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract, becoming the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the SEC. His salary will start at $7.1 million in year one and he will earn a $100,000 pay raise for every year of the contract.

    Napier’s introductory press conference, officially deeming him as Florida’s next head coach, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Napier smiles
    Football

    Look: New Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Lands in Gainesville

    just now
    Billy Napier
    Football

    Sun Belt Title: Info, Odds, Watch Future UF HC Billy Napier's Last ULL Game

    Dec 4, 2021
    ULL-App State
    Football

    Gators Game Preview: Florida HC Billy Napier in the Sun Belt Championship

    Dec 4, 2021
    Saban, Napier
    Football

    Nick Saban Shares Insight Into Florida Gators HC Billy Napier

    Dec 4, 2021
    Billy Napier
    Football

    Time Set Billy Napier's Florida Gators Introductory Press Conference

    Dec 3, 2021
    Isaiah Bond
    Recruiting

    Top 2022 WR Isaiah Bond Puts Gators in Top 3 Ahead of Commitment Date

    Dec 3, 2021
    Wesley Bissainthe
    Recruiting

    Gators LB Target Wesley Bissainthe Locks In Commitment Date

    Dec 3, 2021
    UF-UCF
    Football

    Latest Bowl Game Projections Predict Gators to Play UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

    Dec 2, 2021