Photo: Brenton Cox; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators dismissed fifth-year redshirt junior edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Monday morning. The news was first reported by Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online.

"Brenton, we've kind of decided to move on here," Napier said. "I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege [and] there are certainly expectations that come with that. Obviously, he's done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him the best."

Napier wouldn't provide specifics as to what caused the decision, noting that "we keep that in-house."

A consensus five-star prospect in the class of 2018, Cox originally signed and enrolled with Georgia out of high school before transferring to Florida after his freshman campaign. He sat out of the 2019 season due to transfer rules making him ineligible at the time.

Cox finished his two-plus year playing career at Florida with 100 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five defended passes in 29 appearances, all of which were starts.

Florida has listed Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. as Cox's backup at JACK edge rusher throughout the 2022 season and the third-year sophomore has earned significant playing time in every contest, indicating that he will fill in for Cox moving forward.

In eight games, Powell-Ryland has tallied 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

While Powell-Ryland is experienced enough to assume the starting role, the Gators' depth at JACK edge rusher otherwise lacks significant experience. Fourth-year redshirt sophomore Lloyd Summerall III, fifth-year redshirt junior David Reese, true freshman Jack Pyburn and redshirt freshman Chief Borders each have compiled less than 50 defensive snaps this season.

Summerall was also inactive against Georgia this past Saturday with an upper-body injury.

