Report: Florida OC Brian Johnson Interviewing With Boise State

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will interview for Boise State's vacant head coaching position on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by B.J. Rains of The Idaho Press.

Johnson, 33, made waves after interviewing for the South Carolina head coaching position in November after the university fired previous head coach Will Muschamp. That marked Johnson's first head coaching interview, and it didn't take long for him to land another, this time out west.

"I think at the end of the day when you get in this profession and you do a good job, you do a good job, people notice," Johnson said in December after the South Carolina interview. "And you get opportunities. It was good to get those reps, but I’m really looking forward to what we have going on here."

Boise State is looking to replace former head coach Bryan Harsin, who accepted the same role at Auburn on Dec. 22.

The Gators' pass game soared after Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season, although it was head coach Dan Mullen who remained in charge of playcalling. Still, behind the efforts of Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, Florida was the nation's No. 1 passing offense, standing 14 yards ahead of the next team.

Johnson played his college ball, originally under Mullen, at the University of Utah in the mid-2000s, about five hours away from Boise State. At Utah, Johnson would complete 66.2% of his passes for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He never played against Boise State.

Johnson has 11 years of coaching experience, including a combined four as an offensive coordinator for Florida, Houston, and Utah.