Elite 11: Florida Gators QB Commit Carlos Del Rio Stands Out on Day 2

Zach Goodall

You would be hard-pressed to find someone at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals that wasn't impressed by Grayson (Ga.) quarterback Carlos Del Rio on Tuesday night. 

The 2021 Florida Gators commit, 6-3, 205 lbs., was the second-to-last of the 20 signal-callers to hit the fields for day two's pro day style workout. Each quarterback, along with counselors Justin Fields (Ohio State), K.J. Costello (Mississippi State), and Trey Lance (North Dakota State), made the same 18-to-20 throws marching down the field. Various degrees of their game, including accuracy, velocity, throwing on the run, and other skills, were tested throughout the event.

In our post-workout rankings at Sports Illustrated All-American, based on numerical grades on a 1-3 scale, Del Rio not only finished day two on a strong note - he won the day.

Del Rio's 12 "money" throws were the most of any quarterback on the night, and he piled them up quickly. His first five attempts and seven of his first eight throws received a 3-grade, making accurate and zippy tosses on slants, swings, deep corners, and play-action passes.

Below, you'll find our grade and explanation regarding Del Rio's performance at the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday night, and for a better idea of how he did, check out the video footage of his performance at the top of the screen.

1. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.)

Grayson Grade: 2.47, 12 money throws 

"Del Rio, a Florida commitment, set the tone from his first few throws and his accuracy and timing never slowed down through nearly 20 throws. He was accurate to all three levels and his velocity never tapered off despite being one of the night’s final acts. His confidence grew with each throw and it showed in a big way. It appears the on-hand staff docked him points for rpm/spiral consistency." - Sports Illustrated All-American

