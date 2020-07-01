Elite 11: Ranking the QBs After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The second day of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals is in the books. After a day of shaking off the rust and working in stations (Day 1 Rankings) the 20 finalists competed in a pro day style workout where each quarterback received 18-20 throws moving down the field, needing to make every last attempt count.

Sports Illustrated All-American graded out every throw by every quarterback throughout the night, using a numerical grading system on a scale of 1-3 with a tiebreaker set at the highest amount of highest-graded throws. A 3 equates to a money throw - timed and thrown accurately. A 2 equates to an all-around solid pass that got to its target with issue. A 1 equates to an uncatchable pass or a mix of factors leading to an incompletion.

Below, you can find the SIAA rankings for day two with further assessments on each quarterback along with the averaged-our grade.

1. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Grade: 2.47, 12 money throws

Del Rio, a Florida commitment, set the tone from his first few throws and his accuracy and timing never slowed down through nearly 20 throws. He was accurate to all three levels and his velocity never tapered off despite being one of the night’s final acts. His confidence grew with each throw and it showed in a big way. It appears the on-hand staff docked him points for rpm/spiral consistency.

2. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Grade: 2.44, 9 money throws

The Michigan commitment was the first competitor through the pro day among high school prospects and looked better than at least one camp counselor in the process. He set a solid tone, excelling on intermediate routes and especially on the move.

3. Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Grade: 2.42, 11 money throws

After finishing No. 1 on Monday, Williams really picked up heat as the workout wore on Tuesday. He was especially efficient to his right and displayed that signature arm strength and velocity on routine. With the exception of out-breaking routes to his left, it was another relative clinic with easy arm strength and spin rate on display.

T4. Kyle McCord, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's

Grade: 2.42, 9 money throws

The Ohio State commitment really caught fire while navigating through the halfway point of the script. He was very strong on the move and flashed on some of the better timing throws included. While late a few times, he found consistency on out-breaking routes and especially to the third level.

T4. Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Az.) Mesquite

Grade: 2.42, 9 money throws

The Oregon commitment was sharp on intermediate attempts despite a mix of light rain and wind when he was up. As the wind picked up, it didn’t impact his ball as much as others. High-arching down the field and on-time in the foreground, it was another good night of work for the future Duck.

6. Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Grade: 2.37, 10 money throws

The LSU commitment got hot and took it to another level towards the end of the workout. The deeper and outside the numbers shots in particular were major strengths. He also showed an extra pep in his step while competing with an edge.

7. Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas)

Grade: 2.37, 9 money throws

The Tennessee commitment was steady all night long. He hit big on the run and outside the numbers and kept a tight spiral well more than not. He looked much more comfortable taking drops and working through his release than the night prior.

8. Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Grade: 2.37, 8 money throws

The USC commitment flashed his elite anticipation and ball placement more times than not. The arm strength isn’t as consistent down the field but few have looked better in the intermediate game. He’s the first passer to hit the seemingly simple swing route in stride.

9. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Grade: 2.32, 9 money throws

The North Carolina commitment started hot and remained relatively consistent through the workout. His deep balls were rock solid despite somewhat slow-footed tendencies. Timing wasn’t on par with the best despite the arm talent being right there. Closed the run very well.

10. Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Grade: 2.26, 8 money throws

The Georgia commitment started off as well as any passer on this night. He was especially strong down the field with great timing and consistent velocity. Towards the end of the workout it tailed off from an accuracy standpoint.

11. Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

Grade: 2.21, 7 money throws

The Florida State commitment made a strong statement with his 7-cuts to each side of the field to an audible reaction at the catch point. The live arm is always on display but he can miss high at times, too.

12. Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

Grade: 2.16, 8 money throws

The uncommitted Texan, who is hearing from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas of late, shined most on balls beyond 25 yards much like his did Monday in winning the rail shot competition. He found more consistency in the intermediate than the first day of action, too, rebounding from an up and down start to the script.

13. Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.)

Grade: 2.11, 6 money throws

The Missouri commitment was up and down in the short game but nails on the longer cuts. The 7-cut in either direction was about as on the mark as it gets as he was one of the few who connected on time on each rigorous attempt.

14. Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

Grade: 2.11, 4 money throws

The Penn State commitment worked well to his left with good power and second-level accuracy. He was up and down at the deepest level and missed a few of the shorter throws early in the script.

15. Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

Grade: 2.05, 4 money throws

The Baylor commitment wowed with a few of his deep balls — including the longest and potentially toughest throw on the script (7-cut). When he drives the ball few spirals appear as tight as his but his accuracy waned in the middle of the effort.

16. Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas)

Grade: 2.0, 5 money throws

The Texas Tech commitment struggled out of the gate but put together one of the best deep balls a few reps in. His travels far while on a line while most allowed more air down the field. Short to intermediate improvement, along with some touch, is needed.

17. Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

Grade: 2.0, 4 money throws

The Notre Dame commitment started off much like where he left off yesterday - with room for improvement. His timing looked better as the workout wore on and the intermediate accuracy followed. His best ball came on the run on one of the deeper shots of the script.

18. Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

Grade: 1.94, 4 money throws

The Auburn commitment was sharp with his timing and anticipation throughout the workout. The accuracy was a bit sporadic but he was most comfortable outside the pocket.

19. Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Grade: 1.84, 2 money throws

The two-sport standout, a Florida baseball commitment, hit his stride in the intermediate game about halfway through the work. The deep balls weren’t quite there throughout.

20. Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Grade: 1.72, 3 money throws

An uncommitted prospect, James struggled right out of the gates. The arm strength was there but the accuracy was not until the final few throws of the workout. Outside the pocket passes were more on-line in general.

