Gators Make Several Changes to Defensive Depth Chart

The Florida Gators' depth chart has undergone some tweaks defensively over the last two weeks, in some cases due to injury and others to try something new.

The biggest non-injury move prior to Week 5 was when Desmond Watson was promoted to starting nose tackle in Week 4, taking the job over from Jalen Lee. Linebacker Scooby Williams, before that, had earned the role of starting linebacker while Ventrell Miller was sidelined with an injury, although he ended up splitting the role with Shemar James against USF before Miller's return against Tennessee.

UF made another three defensive depth chart moves on Wednesday night ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles. We've broken down each move below.

Jaydon Hill regains starting cornerback job

Fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jaydon Hill hasn't taken the field for the Gators since December 31, 2020. He'll make his return to the gridiron for UF on Sunday, resuming his role as a starter following two knee injuries of various extents in nearly 14 months.

Hill tore his left ACL prior to the 2021 season during fall camp, his second such injury in his football career after tearing the ACL in his opposite knee during high school.

Head coach Billy Napier shared on Wednesday night that the Huntsville, Ala. native suffered another minor knee injury over the summer, which kept Hill from participating in fall camp and the first four games of the campaign. That being said, Hill's game stood out to Napier back in spring camp, which kept him inthe running to start once he had fully recovered.

"I think Jaydon has been very much a work in progress as he's kind of made his return to play," Napier said. "You know, he's done everything that he's been asked to do. He's worked extremely hard.

"I think Jaydon is a guy I've got a ton of respect for. You talk about what he's been through from an injury perspective. He had a knee in high school, had a knee here, had kind of a minor knee issue in the summertime, and then he's been on that path to recovery. So, Jaydon was one of the better players that we had on our team in spring practice in my opinion. I was very impressed with him as a player. It's no surprise to me, you know, he showed pretty quickly here that he's very capable. So, I'm excited to watch him play, I'm excited how he can impact our team."

Hill has replaced sophomore Avery Helm at starting cornerback opposite of sophomore Jason Marshall Jr. Helm could continue to contribute on a rotational basis as redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber and true freshman Devin Moore have over the first four weeks of the season.

Kamari Wilson and Donovan McMillon fill in for Trey Dean III at safety

With Trey Dean III ruled out of Florida's matchup with Eastern Washington, UF has named freshman Kamari Wilson and sophomore Donovan McMillon as co-first-teamers at safety next to sophomore Rashad Torrence II. Both safeties are expected to play significantly on Sunday.

Dean had struggled in coverage in the games leading up to his injury, allowing eight completions on 11 targets for 137 yards through Week 4 according to Pro Football Focus.

While an injury, especially to a veteran starter, is never ideal, Dean's absence will allow UF to see what it has in Wilson and McMillon to determine if either can offer an upgrade on passing downs. Wilson has allowed one completion on as many targets for six yards this year, per PFF, while McMillon has yet to be thrown at.

Napier noted that the safety duo, as well as true freshman defensive back Miguel Mitchell, have taken on crucial communication roles within the defense this week.

"I think we’ve got some young players at some critical positions," Napier explained. "That’s part of — one of our issues is that we have Ventrell and Burney are veteran players. Rashad Torrence obviously is a veteran player. In practice right now, Shemar James and Scooby, Kamari, Don [McMillon], Miguel Mitchell, a lot of these guys that are at the high communication positions are young players.

"I think they continue to learn every day a little something different and new. I don’t know that we’re ever going to be not learning something relative to communication. I think that that always can improve.”

Justus Boone jumps Princely Umanmielen at defensive end

While sophomore Princely Umanmielen and redshirt freshman Justus Boone have played in a consistent rotation throughout the year at defensive end, it has been Umanmielen taking the first snap and listed as a starter over the first four weeks of the season. That is no longer the case, with Boone being promoted to start for Week 5.

Each player has been productive in their respective roles, although Boone has found more success rushing the passer thus far. Umanmielen has posted 12 tackles and five quarterback pressures (per PFF) across 139 snaps (64 pass-rushing snaps), while Boone has compiled six tackles, one sack and six pressures on 90 snaps (42 pass-rushing snaps).

Expect the two to continue to rotate at the defensive end position opposite of Gervon Dexter, although Boone is likely to see a significant uptick in reps in Week 5 and perhaps beyond.

