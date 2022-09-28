Gators Midweek Injury Report: Trey Dean Ruled Out vs. Eastern Washington

Photo: Trey Dean III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' injury report has been shortened but isn't without additions entering the program's Week 5 contest with starting safety Trey Dean III being ruled out against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

You can find the full injury report below.

QB Jack Miller III (upper body/thumb)- questionable

(upper body/thumb)- questionable OT Michael Tarquin (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out DB Trey Dean III (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Linebacker Ventrell Miller (lower body/foot) and tight end Arlis Boardingham (upper body) were removed from the report, as Miller was questionable but ended up playing against Tennessee while Boardingham has yet to be active for a game this season.

Head coach Billy Napier shared on Wednesday that true freshman Kamari Wilson, who is listed as the new starting safety, and sophomore Donovan McMillon will fill in for Dean in the secondary.

Redshirt freshman Austin Barber will continue to fill in for Tarquin at right tackle. Napier praised Barber for his quick development after being thrown into the starting lineup and noted that UF has not seen much of a dropoff at the position in Tarquin's absence.

"I'm proud of Austin. He's a freshman that's never played in a game before, and all of a sudden he's got to run out there and play and do his job for the team," Napier explained. " He's one of the guys that I think has really developed a lot since he got here."

Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood, meanwhile, will start for the fourth game in a row in place of Ortiz at long snapper.

Cornerback Jaydon Hill, who was removed from the injury report last week after recovering from a knee injury, has been named a starting cornerback for Florida opposite Jason Marshall Jr.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.