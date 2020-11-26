SI.com
Chief Borders Remains Committed, Chooses Florida Gators Over Stanford

Zach Goodall

Even though Stanford, where he was recently accepted, has been his dream school since the age of five, Heard County (Carrollton, Ga.) linebacker/athlete Chief Borders has chosen to remain committed to the Florida Gators over joining the Cardinal's 2021 recruiting class.

Borders originally committed to Florida last November, over a year ago. The temptation of the academics Stanford had to offer, as well as the appeal of a couple of other schools, were in Borders' head for some time but he ultimately never wavered from his pledge.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound athlete for Heard County has been recruited by head coach Dan Mullen, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Although he has played all over the field in his high school career, Borders best profiles as a BUCK rush end in Florida's defensive scheme.

In an interview discussing his options on Tuesday with Sports Illustrated-AllGators, Borders shared that he has had a relationship with Mullen dating back to when Borders was in eighth grade and when Mullen was Mississippi State's head coach.

"I can't wait to have you come play for me," Mullen said in Borders' commitment video. "I'm excited to have you come be part of the Gator family."

Over the past two years of his high school career, Borders has compiled 106 total tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and two defended passes. As a senior, he also has added five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown offensively. 

Below, you can find a snippet of Borders' Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report.

Polish: There’s nothing on his tape that shows he can make the transition to strictly getting after the passer, though it’s more to do with not having been asked to do so. Plays in space well, and shows signs of being able to shed blockers after contact.

Bottom Line: I don’t exactly know what he’s going to play at the next level, but Borders is going to do it well. At the very least, he’s shown the willingness to be a difference maker on your special teams units, and do so with immense effort and intensity.

