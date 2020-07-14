SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Chief Borders Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Chief Borders
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Carrollton (Ga.)
Committed to: Florida
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Frame: Big outside linebacker and only getting bigger. Could grow to 6’5 before leaving high school, if not already. FIlled out in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Smooth football player with excellent play speed for his size. Lacks twitch but plays powerful in every aspect of the game. Simply doesn’t go backwards after contact, a true stopper. Borders plays in space comfortably at 230 pounds. 

Instincts: Play recognition can stand for improvement but the pursuit and aggression compensates. Loves lighting people up on kickoffs and other special teams plays. Just an all-around brawler on the football field.

Polish: There’s nothing on his tape that shows he can make the transition to strictly getting after the passer, though it’s more to do with not having been asked to do so. Plays in space well, and shows signs of being able to shed blockers after contact.

Bottom Line: I don’t exactly know what he’s going to play at the next level, but Borders is going to do it well. At the very least, he’s shown the willingness to be a difference maker on your special teams units, and do so with immense effort and intensity.

