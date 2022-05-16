The former Florida Gators head coach has landed on his feet, in Bulldog Country.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Following his November 2021 firing from his position as the Florida Gators head coach, Dan Mullen had over 12 million reasons (well, dollars, in buyout money) to take a break from football.

But Mullen seemingly can't resist scratching the itch to be out on the gridiron, at least in some capacity.

Mullen has agreed to become a "contributing resource" to the football program at Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro, Ga., the K-12 charter school announced on Sunday. The program made a statement confirming Mullen's position after the outlet DawgSports on SBNation incorrectly reported that Mullen was to be named the school's offensive coordinator.

“Coach Mullen will serve as a contributing resource to the football program and athletic department at Lake Oconee Academy,” LOA athletic director Chris Ingle told the Lake Oconee News. “Coach Mullen’s knowledge and experience in the game of football are world-class. We look forward to him sharing this with our coaches and student-athletes. He will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.

“It is unfortunate that reports of him being named the offensive coordinator surfaced without confirmation. While he would be tremendous at this position, he will not be active as the offensive coordinator at Lake Oconee Academy. We look forward to him being a member of our community and Titan family.”

Mullen reportedly owns property in the Lake Oconee area and his son, Canon, recently toured the school as the family has worked on relocating from Gainesville, Fla.

Lake Oconee Academy launched its football program in 2021, going 2-4 on a junior varsity schedule. The program named former Georgia Bulldogs defensive assistant Patrick Stewart as its head coach last week.

Mullen, who first contributed to the Gators as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer during UF's national championship runs in 2006 and 2008, spent the last four seasons as Florida's head coach before being dismissed late last year.

Although Mullen's Gators compiled a 29-9 record with two New Year's Six Bowl wins and an SEC Championship appearance in his first three years on the job, Mullen was let go after going 5-6 throughout the 2021 season and failing to produce a plan to get the program back on track after its quick fall from grace. He was replaced by former Louisiana headman Billy Napier in December 2021,

