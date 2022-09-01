Photo: Dan Mullen and Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

One of the prize possessions left behind by former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen was this year's starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

On Wednesday, Mullen — who now works as an analyst for ESPN — released a list of Heisman favorites and dark horse candidates to win the award of the best player in college football at the end of the year.

The top contenders were expected, with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson coming in at No. 1, while quarterback C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and last year's winner, quarterback Bryce Young (Alabama), followed.

However, what popped off the graphic released by Mullen on Twitter was his inclusion of his former player in Richardson.

Tabbing the Florida quarterback as a "sleeper candidate" alongside Cameron Rising (the quarterback for Florida's week one opponent Utah) and UCF's newly named starter John Rhys Plumlee, Mullen showed he understood the skill Richardson possesses.

Recruiting Richardson in his second full cycle at the University of Florida in the 2020 cycle, Mullen worked with the promising dual threat for two seasons. Seeing his progression from his first practice prior to the Gators' Orange Bowl appearance against Virginia in 2019 to his flashy sophomore campaign, Mullen has a first-hand look at the program's future.

He earned brief time as a rotational option at the position in 2021, excelling in most of his moments on the field as signs of excellence were evident to the outside eye. Namely, Richardson led the charge for a second-half comeback in Death Valley before the Gators fell just short of LSU in the end.

He would be thrown into the fire against an overbearing Georgia defense for his first career start, plummeting when facing the arguably best defense college football has ever seen.

Richardson accounted for a mild 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on 59.4% throwing as an on-again-off-again piece behind center, but he showed the athletic prowess and arm strength that makes him dangerous with added consistency heading into 2022.

Despite that talent Mullen evidently believes the Gainesville-native provides — obviously enough to be in Heisman contention one year after Mullen leaves the program — Richardson failed to earn considerable playing time in Mullen's offense despite the evident struggles from Emory Jones in 2021.

His refusal to look toward the younger, more dynamic Richardson played a role in his eventual release from the helm of the Gators.

Now, Richardson steps into the starting role at UF with high expectations while Jones gears up for reps under Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Mullen provides analysis for ESPN this season.

Richardson and the Gators will kick off their season on Saturday against No. 7 Utah. The unrivaled starting signal caller will attempt to prove the Heisman hype garnered from his former head coach is warranted.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.