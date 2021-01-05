Florida's Dan Mullen Has Second-Highest Odds at Jets HC Job

Vegas believes that Florida head coach Dan Mullen has a strong chance of making a jump to the NFL.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen, in the eyes of oddsmakers, has a real shot at becoming an NFL head coach. This offseason.

According to BetOnline.ag, Mullen has 5/1 odds of becoming the New York Jets head coach, ranking second-highest of any candidate. Mullen also has 20/1 odds at the Detroit Lions' head coaching vacancy, tied for 10th-highest with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. He was not listed for any other openings.

Mullen sits just behind Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (3/1). on the odds sheet for New York's opening. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are tied for the third-best odds, at 6/1.

Mullen was considered a candidate to watch by NFL Network shortly after the Jets fired two-year head coach Adam Gase on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mullen is "open" to an NFL head coaching role earlier that day.

Mullen has a proven track record of developing quarterback talent. Just look at Kyle Trask's accomplishments at UF over the past two seasons after spending about seven years as a backup, dating back to his freshman year of high school. Dak Prescott, Tim Tebow, and Alex Smith were also coached by Mullen in college.

The Jets, locked into the No. 2 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, have a big need at quarterback and could be intrigued by Mullen's history of coaching the position en route to dynamic offensive performances.

The Lions, who relieved head coach Matt Patricia in November, have quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract for several more years. Pairing the 12th-year signal-caller with Mullen as his career begins to wind down could be intriguing.

It isn't known publicly if Mullen has or will interview for either vacancy.