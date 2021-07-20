Mullen, Gators on a 'Learning Curve' Regarding NIL

Much like every athlete in America that jumped at the opportunity to cash in on their names, images and likenesses, numerous members of the Florida Gators football team have landed endorsement deals and sponsorships within the first three weeks of NIL legality across the nation.

Florida's head coach Dan Mullen is taking a more cautious approach, however, and he's trying to preach that to his players.

NIL was a frequent topic across the first day of SEC Media Days after interim NCAA legislation went into effect on July 1, in tandem with some states passing laws that allow college athletes to profit off of their own branding.

The issue is, the uniform legislation was passed at the last second, and such a drastic change in college football operations takes time to become fully educated about.

That's left Mullen and the Gators on a "learning curve," he told reporters on Monday.

"You're looking at a state law that we have in Florida, and any time you're adapting to a new law within the state and a new law that directly affected our football program, there's a big learning curve," Mullen said.

"We had a team meeting on it this morning, of continuing to educate ourselves, educate each other, continue to grow and learn within the law. What's the best way to help the players operating within the law and going things the right way? So I think we're going to be on a learning curve here for a little bit of time as we get into it. I have to get special name, image, and likeness lawyers interpreting the state law to make sure that we get it set the right way."

Mullen caught fire with an earlier comment away from the podium and in front of local media, questioning the legality of one of the first and most well-known endorsement deals acquainted with a college program yet.

The University of Miami made early headlines in the NIL era after every player on the roster was offered $500 a month to promote a local chain of mixed martial arts gyms on social media. Mullen was asked specifically for his thoughts on the deal.

"Is that legal?" Mullen retorted. "I don’t know. That sounds great."

Indicating that he wouldn't want to get caught up in an indictment for unknowingly breaking the rules, and a need for further consulting from a legal team, it appears that Mullen isn't fully up on speed on the lofty legislation and its complications.

Perhaps he should be considering the position he holds, but then again, who could blame him? In more ways than one, the products of NIL have come about quicker than some schools have been able to prepare for them.

One way or another, Mullen expressed his optimism about the positives NIL has to offer his athletes. It's hard for Mullen to not see both sides of the double-edged sword, though.

"I'm really excited about it. I'm excited about the opportunities it presents our players," said Mullen. "I think it's great for the players, but I think there is a big learning curve."

