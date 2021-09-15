Gators Defense Confident It Can Handle Potential Loss of LB Ventrell Miller

Could the Florida Gators be without their leading tackler from 2020 and a team captain against Alabama?

The Florida Gators could be without a team captain and a vital piece of their defense against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller was included in UF's injury report when head coach Dan Mullen spoke with media on Monday afternoon, although the injury was unspecified and Mullen said he would need further updates on his status.

Should Miller, Florida's leading tackler in 2020, not be able to go in week three, the Gators defense would find itself without its top communicator against an Alabama offense that is averaging 462.5 yards per game this year. However, Florida's defense believes it can handle the potential loss of Miller and not miss a beat against the Crimson Tide.

"Well, we have a lot of guys that have a veteran presence on the defense," said defensive end Zachary Carter. "We got some guys that transferred in that, you know, they're pretty much some of the oldest guys on the defense with the most experience."

As Carter referenced, defensive line transfers Antonio Shelton, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell, each player a fifth-year senior, as well as cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, a junior and coaching staff favorite, will serve a pivotal role in keeping the unit in check from a communication standpoint throughout the game.

"Ventrell, he's a great guy and a great teammate, great leader, but I feel like we shouldn't have an issue picking up with that leadership role," Carter attested. "Guys just have to, you know, they have to step up."

At linebacker specifically, Jeremiah Moon, Amari Burney, Mohamoud Diabate, and Ty'Ron Hopper will be tasked with more responsibilities in the case that Miller is absent.

Moon has stepped up already this year having moved inside from the rush linebacker position and already leading the team and tackling with 11. Burney has gotten off to a strong start in 2021 as well after taking some time to adjust to linebacker from defensive back earlier in his career, posting four tackles and three quarterback pressures against USF. Both Moon and Burney were named UF's defensive players of the week for week two.

Where Florida will look for growth at linebacker, though, is from Diabate and Hopper. Diabate made plenty of big plays across his first two seasons at Florida but has struggled with missed tackles (two vs. FAU) and in coverage (five receptions allowed on six targets, per Pro Football Focus) to begin his junior year.

Hopper, a redshirt sophomore, was a highly-ceveted recruit a few cycles ago and has flashed in his limited opportunities within the defense, including this year as his usage has increased. However, we've yet to see Hopper play more than 50 percent of snaps in a game besides the Cotton Bowl loss versus Oklahoma.

"My role’s going to get a little bigger, but I’m here for the challenge," Hopper exclaimed on Tuesday. "I’m focusing on getting better every week."

The Gators defense would certainly take a hit if Miller isn't able to go against Alabama, from a production and leadership standpoint. That being said, the Gators are confident in their potential next men up at Miller's position and have faith in their other defenders to effectively handle his responsibilities as a communicator - especially because he remains around the team to lend a helping hand.

"Ventrell will still be around to make sure everything’s good, so ... all the snaps that I play, all that snaps that Burney will play, that Moon will play, we feel confident in what we're doing," Diabate said. "We feel like we can fill in, we can plug in for him if need be, and if he can go out there, he can go out there.”

