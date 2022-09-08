Gators Defense Focused on Proper Alignment, Communication vs. Kentucky

The Gators defense noticeably struggled to stop the potent rushing attack of the Utah Utes, particularly in the second half of week one.

Utah exposed Florida's run defense as an early sign of weakness on the newly named No. 12 team in the country as the Utes accounted for 230 yards on nearly six yards per carry. The performance was rightfully overshadowed by multiple goal-line stops and a game-sealing interception by veteran linebacker Amari Burney, but that doesn't the issues weren't still present.

Heading into a matchup with Kentucky, a team that has historically won via their ground game under Mark Stoops – although the attack grows more balanced with a highly regarded gunslinger under center in Will Levis – Florida needs to find a way to halt the rushing attack.

Gators head coach Billy Napier understands that need heading into week two.

"I think it comes down to precision in our play," he said Monday. "I think we need to align correctly. We need to communicate at a high level, align correctly, get our eyes on the right things, and use the fundamentals and techniques we're coached to use and play team defense.

"I think sometimes just one player being misaligned causes the combinations to be a little bit more you're stressing a part of the defense. We've got to play team defense, first level, second level, third level. Got to work together and play team defense, right? One player is out of their gap when you're playing a good team, you can get exposed, and I think we saw a little bit of that."

The Wildcats' similarities to Utah can prove problematic for Florida, as they have shown with two victories over the Gators in the past four years.

Luckily for Florida, the Wildcats' backs are coming off an underwhelming start to the year with Chris Rodriguez Jr. (suspension) and Ramon Jefferson (ACL injury) sidelined for the contest. Still, the unit boasts a capable tandem of Kavosiey Smoke – who has had his way against the Gators in his career – and JuTahn McClain to tote the rock, forcing the Florida front seven to find an answer for the open gaps left in week one.

The unit will look specifically to linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. to lead them in that affair.

However, stopping opposing ball carriers from exploiting lapses in defensive alignment isn't the only area Florida focuses on heading into their conference opener against Kentucky.

While the Wildcats don't heavily rely on the use of their tight ends compared to their first opponent in which their top pass catcher occupied that position, the increased usage of the big receiving options is an expected addition to the offensive unit in 2022 with Rich Scangarello taking over as the offensive coordinator.

A disciple of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, the two-time San Francisco quarterbacks coach looks to put a unique spin on the passing game through presnap motion, big personnel sets and play-action concepts built off a foundational rushing attack.

As a result, freshman Jordan Dingle and senior Brenden Bates will benefit through the air as they'll be asked to slip out into the flats against the grain and push up the seams as mismatch options the same way Brent Kuithe did.

"It was just misalignments, missed assignments, things like that," Marshall said on Wednesday when asked about Kuithe's nine receptions, 105 yards and one score. "He exploited us for that, getting in those holes and being open for the quarterback to throw the ball."

Following that strong performance from the Utes against Florida, UK's expected implementation of their tight ends into the weekly gameplan could be expedited to emulate what worked against the Gators in week one.

Marshall understands that's a reality in college football and says Patrick Toney's defense is preparing for the challenge.

"College football, football in general, it's a copycat league," he said. "Kentucky sees that. They're going to practice that play. 'Oh, we can do this. We can do that,' and things like that. So, just coming in this week, finishing the work week and, you know, focusing on those plays so it won't happen again this weekend."

The smashmouth brand of football Kentucky will bring to Gainesville Saturday has hurt Florida in the past. It can do so again if the Gators can't find the right fixes to their alignment, stamina and unity as a defense.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, who will be a major piece of that puzzle when he sees the field, envisions more cohesiveness between the unit in week two. He feels it will aid their efforts in the alignment department.

"I think we're going to be better on the communication factor on things and just be a better team," he said. "Just playing team defense and understanding what we've got to do and our alignment just being in place."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.