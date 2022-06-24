Florida loses a key depth piece from its running back room as redshirt sophomore Demarkcus Bowman is entering the transfer portal.

Photo: Demarkcus Bowman; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators running back Demarkcus Bowman is entering the NCAA transfer portal, a program source told AllGators on Friday.

Bowman, a rising redshirt sophomore, transferred to Florida from Clemson following his true freshman season with Tigers. He spent the 2021 season with UF in a reserve role and tallied 81 yards over 14 rushing attempts, after posting 32 yards on nine carries during his freshman season at Clemson.

Bowman was the starting running back for UF's orange team (second-string) in the Orange and Blue spring game this past April. He finished the scrimmage with 61 rushing yards on 17 attempts with an additional 18 yards across four receptions.

Considered a top 50 running back recruit of all-time by consensus rankings, Bowman was a priority target for Florida coming out of high school. It came as little surprise to see him team up with the Gators once he elected to transfer from Clemson, but now, it remains to be seen where Bowman will go next.

The Gators enter the 2022 season with Montrell Johnson, Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard expected to lead the way at running back. 2022 running back recruit Trevor Etienne also enrolled at Florida in May.

Bowman's departure follows Wednesday's news that three players were cut from Florida's roster as UF entered the offseason over the NCAA's 85-man roster limit.

