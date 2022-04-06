Diwun Black Impressing Gators Coaches With Coverage Prowess

Photo: Diwun Black; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Diwun Black captured the hearts of Florida fans as a member of the 2019 Gators' signing class. Black, who finished his high school career at Osceola (Fla.), did not qualify to enroll at that time and went the junior college route while maintaining a commitment to UF along the way, finally making it to the program in 2021.

Less than a year into his Florida career, however, the coaching staff that originally recruited him and eventually got him on campus was dismissed. Although it took Black several years to find his comfort zone, finally pairing with the staff he was committed to through thick and thin, he doesn't appear to have been knocked out of it during the program's transition.

Black has been a standout in Florida's first set of spring practices under new head coach Billy Napier and his staff. AllGators has learned that Black has made a strong impression as a coverage linebacker throughout camp, intercepting numerous passes along the way and displaying strong sideline-to-sideline speed.

Linebackers coach Jay Bateman basically confirmed as much on Tuesday, crediting Black for his attributes in the passing game.

“I think he's really got [defensive back] skills. I think he really has the skill set to go play Star or go play in the secondary," Bateman admitted. "But he was up as high as 230 [pounds], he’s probably not quite that right now with the amount of reps he's been taking. But he's really long. He's got long arms. I think he's got a lot of skills."

Black could be seen playing about half of the positions on the field, offense or defense, throughout his high school career: Inside linebacker, edge rusher, nickel corner, safety, wide and slot receiver, kick returner, you name it.

Mississippi Gulf Coast placed Black in the secondary during his JUCO career. There, Black posted an interception and five pass breakups in 11 games as a true freshman before sitting out of his pandemic-shortened sophomore campaign.

Florida moved Black to inside linebacker upon his enrollment and the new staff has kept him there, currently manning the MONEY weak-side linebacker position in the Gators' defense according to Bateman. Perhaps it was to be expected, but his knack for making plays on the ball has translated to his new position.

“This guy’s a ballhawk, man. He finds the ball," Gators outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson shared enthusiastically. "Surprisingly, he's a lot taller than I thought just watching him on tape. He's a long kid. He's very athletic. And you know, I've been impressed with him and hope he continues to do what he’s doing.”

Obviously, playing linebacker requires far more than just coverage prowess. Black will continue to develop his skills in keying the backfield and taking on the run from the tackle box, blitzing from the second level, making strength calls and communicating with the entire defense.

It's a learning process according to starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who, alongside Bateman is confident that Black is handling the process well.

"[Diwun is] definitely coming along, just being his first time at linebacker. He’s learning, making a couple plays out here," Miller said. "He’s looking pretty good. Just continue the learning process.”

"I think he's very hungry, Bateman added, "and I think he understands this is a chance for him to be successful.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.