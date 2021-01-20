Florida Gators Add Another Defender From Transfer Portal

Photo credit: University of Akron athletic association

The Florida Gators have secured another defensive lineman from the NCAA transfer portal, the third since the offseason began. Akron defensive end Dylan Meeks has transferred to and enrolled at Florida, according to Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247. He joins the team as a walk-on.

Meeks played his high school ball at Dr. Phillips in Orlando, Fla, before taking his talents up north to Akron. Jumping back and forth between the defense and offense, Meeks ended up at defensive end and recorded 47 tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and a defended pass in 2019. He did not participate in the 2020 season but was named preseason fourth-team All-MAC by Phil Steele.

Florida returns starting defensive end Zachary Carter and BUCK rush end Brenton Cox Jr. for the 2020 season, along with plenty of young depth on both ends. However, Meeks won't count against the scholarship count and it never hurts to stack up talent in the trenches.

Meeks joins former Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton and Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk as the latest additions to Florida's defensive line. Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman and Mississippi State kicker Jace Christmann have teamed up with the Gators as well.