Look: Drinkwitz Trolls Mullen After Florida Gators Loss to Missouri

What a difference a year makes.

When the Florida Gators defeated the Missouri Tigers during the 2020 season, UF's first game after athletic activities were paused due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the football team, Dan Mullen infamously wore a Darth Vader costume to his postgame press conference.

Social media was set ablaze, as Mullen had caught fire for previous missteps in his recent meetings with the media, such as his "Pack the Swamp" comments and calling the program a "model of safety" on the same day the team experienced its outbreak. Mullen was also penalized during that game, and eventually fined $25,000, for violating SEC bylaws governing sportsmanship amid a brawl between both teams.

Once again, Mullen's press conference antics came back to bite him.

Following Missouri's 24-23 victory over Florida on Saturday night, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz refreshed everyone's memory about Mullen's costume with a troll of his own. To cap off his post-victory press conference, Drinkwitz lifted his hoodie, pulled out a lightsaber and told reporters: "May the force be with you."

In fairness to Mullen, he told media last October that he wore the costume to encourage family time for football coaches, as the game took place on Halloween and he normally would Trick-or-Treat with his children if the holiday wasn't on game day.

Regardless, as if Mullen and his Gators didn't have enough to feel bad about succeeding the loss, Drinkwitz rubbed salt on their wounds to cap off, arguably, the biggest win of his two-year tenure at Missouri.

The Gators, meanwhile, have fallen to 5-6 this year, finished their SEC schedule without a road win for the first time at least since the conference expanded in 1992, and have one game left to clinch bowl eligibility so long as they can beat the Florida State Seminoles next Saturday - which is far from a given at this point.

“You know just way too many mental mistakes," Mullen said while recapping Saturday's defeat. "Opportunities to make plays we didn’t make in critical moments of the game. I think that’s our seventh straight loss in one-possession games. That’s on us coaches."

You can compare the two instances in the video compilation below.

