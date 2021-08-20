Gators QB Emory Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

As the season draws closer, Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones is starting to get more attention, now named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.

Florida Gators redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch on Thursday, yet another list for a Gators player this year to be added to.

"The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class," UF said in its release yesterday.

"The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field."

Florida currently has five players, including Jones, on various watch lists.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam is on three separate lists, including the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thrope and Bronco Nagurski Award watch lists. Linebacker Ventrell Miller is on the Butkus Award watch list, while kicker Jace Christmann (Lou Groza Award) and defensive lineman Zachary Carter (Wuerfell Trophy) round out the list.

For Jones, it will be his first opportunity to be the team's full-time starting quarterback following the departure of Kyle Trask to the NFL, selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trask was named a top-10 finalist for the award last season.

Last season, the mobile pocket passer QB, as running back Dameon Pierce likes to call him, appeared in nine games, accounting for 18 completions on 32 attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He would also have 217 yards using on 32 attempts for two touchdowns.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has spoken highly of the young QB as the fall has continued through, recently giving the blueprint for Jones' success this season when speaking with the local media earlier this week.

“A guy that’s gonna go out there and lead the offense and manage the offense," Mullen said, "make good decisions when we need him to make a good decision and find the balance between when it is to make the average play and when it is to go let your talents do something spectacular. And find the balance between those two.”