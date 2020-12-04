Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Top-10 Candidate for Golden Arm Award

Kyle Trask has received multiple accolades thus far this season and there appear to be more on the way.

While there has been plenty of talk regarding Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and the Heisman Trophy thus far this season, the fifth-year senior is still receiving plenty of recognition for his play thus far this season, named a top-10 candidate for the Golden Arm Award by The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation earlier today.

"The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class," the team said in its release today.

"The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients."

Trask has proven to be one of the top throwers in the nation this season. He's thrown for 2,810 yards and 34 touchdowns which ranks first and fourth in the FBS, respectively. He's completed 195 out of 273 of his passes this season for a completion percentage of 71.4%.

The complete list of the top-10 candidates reads as follows: Kyle Trask, Florida, Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Justin Fields, Ohio State, Mac Jones, Alabama, D’Eriq King, Miami, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Brock Purdy, Iowa State and Zach Wilson, BYU.

Trask has broken many records thus far this season and this year he became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to throw 30-plus touchdowns passes through the first seven games of the season.

"The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation’s charitable mission is to promote the game of football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."