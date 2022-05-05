Photo: Emory Jones; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones intends to transfer to Arizona State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Jones confirmed his transfer in an Instagram post shortly after the report surfaced.

Jones entered the transfer portal in March shortly after UF's spring camp kicked off, as presumed 2022 starter Anthony Richardson had recovered from knee procedure in time to take part in practices. Jones will be immediately eligible to play for the Sun Devils and maintains two years of eligibility.

The Sun Devils began to pursue quarterback transfers after spring practice after losing last season's starter, Jayden Daniels, to LSU via transfer in March. Jones reportedly visited Arizona State in late April.

In his UF career, Jones completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,347 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, adding 1,273 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground and catching two passes for 28 yards and score.

Jones took over for 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask as the Gators' starting quarterback last year and finished with mixed results, compiling a 19-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio by season's end.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2018, Jones was the first quarterback to commit to the Gators under former head coach Dan Mullen, who was dismissed before the end of the 2021 season.

Mullen's successor, Billy Napier, had nothing but kind things to say about Jones throughout the spring and when the LaGrange (Ga.) native entered the portal.

“First off, I want to thank Emory and his family for everything they’ve done for the Gators," Napier expressed in a statement. "I have had the honor to get to know his mother, Trina, and I have nothing but respect for her, Emory and the rest of his family.

“Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness. It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization. I am proud of him for everything he’s accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best.”

