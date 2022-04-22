Photo: Emory Jones; Credit: Zach Goodall

After wrapping up his final semester of college at Florida, Gators 2021 starting quarterback Emory Jones is beginning his college tours as a transfer prospect with a trip to Arizona State, according to SunDevilsSource.com.

Jones left the program to enter the transfer portal two days into Gators' spring camp in March, following projected 2022 starting quarterback Anthony Richardson's return to practice from a knee operation late last year.

“First off, I want to thank Emory and his family for everything they’ve done for the Gators. I have had the honor to get to know his mother, Trina, and I have nothing but respect for her, Emory and the rest of his family,” said Gators head coach Billy Napier when Jones entered the portal.

“Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness. It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization. I am proud of him for everything he’s accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Jones is expected to have two years of college eligibility remaining at his next stop. In his UF career, Jones completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,347 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, adding 1,273 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground and catching two passes for 28 yards and score.

The Sun Devils are in need of a starting quarterback following Jayden Daniels' transfer to LSU earlier this year, and perhaps Jones could be the man for the job.

