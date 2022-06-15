Florida Gators Enrollee Profile: TE Hayden Hansen

Hayden Hansen, Tight End

School: Weatherford (Texas)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 250 pounds

On3 Consensus Ranking: Three-star, No. 1766 (National), No. 108 (TE position)

Recruitment History

The Florida Gators sought out and were able to acquire who was, at the time, a little-known tight end prospect out of Texas. Florida's first recruitment of Hansen came late during the process, with head coach Billy Napier and tight ends coach William Peagler leading his recruitment.

Hansen was initially offered by Florida on Jan 22. just one day following his official visit to the university. He would officially commit on Jan. 23, making a quick turnaround in his recruitment, officially signing on at UF on Feb 2, National Signing Day. He enrolled at UF on May 22.

Hansen's recruitment wasn't completely out of left field for the new Florida head coach, however. Hansen was initially recruited by and committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Aug. 2021, before decommitting from UL on Nov. 28 when it became clear that Napier was going to leave the college to join Florida's program.

Their relationship would continue throughout the process as Hansen looked over other potential landing spots, including Washington State, his final offer before being offered by UF this year.

Where Hansen Fits:

Due to his frame and skillset, Hansen projects as more of a 'Y' tight end, or in-line tight end, at the next level. He has the ability to set the point at the line of scrimmage, and given his size, he's ready-made to make an impact quickly within the first two years of his arrival on campus.

The Gators entered the season down a tight end with TE Kemore Gamble transferring to UCF shortly following the season. Once spring began, the team also lost redshirt freshman TE Gage Wilcox to what Napier described at the time as a "career-ending" injury.

The team also lost a couple of tight ends to shoulder injuries, redshirt sophomore Nick Elksnis and sophomore TE Jonathan Odom. Both players are set to make a full recovery before the season, however.

Still, the team's depth at the position has been in dire straits throughout spring, potentially making Hansen's role during his freshman season even more important. As a blocking tight end, Hansen is one of the few currently on the Florida roster, with Keon Zipperer as another player that fits that mold.

Due to depth issues, the Gators have had to move two players - former DL Dante Zanders, who has played TE in the past, and former LB Noah Keeter - to the position during spring. Zanders is expected to remain at the position for the remainder of his time at Florida and showed plenty of skills during the team's spring game.

Following his signing, Napier gave high praise to Hansen, a former quarterback who converted to tight end, noting that perhaps he isn't just a blocking TE. Below is some of what Napier had to say about Hansen on National Signing Day.

Hayden is an impressive player, 6-foot-6 and a quarter. Weighed 256 on the visit. This guy is a former quarterback and a guy that really blew me away when he came and did a private workout for us at Louisiana.



I thought I was on reality TV or something. It was like this guy doesn't have the opportunities that maybe I would think he would have ... he ran a 4.79 [and] 4.81 [40-yard dash] for us at UL. And a big man with hands and I think his ceiling is really high.



A couple games into his junior year they moved him to tight end. He kind of buys into that. The film wasn't great as a junior, he would tell you that, but he took a big step forward," Napier explained. "A big man with hands and I think his ceiling is really high. You pair that with the family background, kind of a blue-collar, really bright kid.

