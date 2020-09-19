Florida Gators freshman cornerback Ethan Pouncey appears to have suffered a significant injury, as he posted a picture from the hospital on his Instagram on Saturday.

Pouncey's injury is not specified in his post, nor has the team shared any specifics. It appears to be a mid-to-lower body injury, given Pouncey's use of crutches.

"Another obstacle to overcome but why would I quit now," Pouncey wrote in his post. "I'm grateful to be in this position but I'm not satisfied yet."

Pouncey enrolled at Florida in January, along with his older brother Jordan who transferred from Texas. The two are cousins with Gators' legendary offensive linemen, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, who played for Florida in the late 2000s. Jordan Pouncey has also been dealing with injury throughout fall camp.

A highly-rated prospect coming out of Winter Park (Fla.), Pouncey was known as a ball-hawk with fluid coverage skills. Pouncey is one of eight defensive backs in Florida's 2020 signing class, along with Jahari Rogers, Avery Helm, Tre'Vez Johnson, Rashad Torrence II, Mordecai McDaniel, Fenley Graham, and Kamar Wilcoxson, who recently reclassified from the 2021 class.

As a junior in 2018, Pouncey recorded eight interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 21 defended passes, 43 tackles, and five tackles for loss. Pouncey missed the majority of his senior season with a hip injury, and while he hasn't played a football game since that injury, it's unknown if these two injuries are related.

More information should be expected to come this week regarding injuries across the roster, along with depth charts and an updated roster, according to head coach Dan Mullen.