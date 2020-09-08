SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators WR Jordan Pouncey Dealing With Injuries, Mullen Unsure of Eligibility

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators will head into the season with questions at the wide receiver position. Once again, the NCAA has not yet afforded Florida the opportunity to roll with its transfer players, biding its time for the transfer-waiver process to play out. With that, the Gators have two receivers awaiting eligibility, Jordan Pouncey (Texas) and Justin Shorter (Penn State).

One of the two, Pouncey, has been dealing with injuries, so he hasn't been able to be seen by the coaching staff.

"He’s missed a little bit with some injuries and is probably a little bit behind that way," Mullen said today when asked about the role of the receiver playing in the slot if he were to be deemed eligible this year. "He could, we’ll see. I don’t know who’s eligible, so if he is eligible, possibly. If not, I would highly doubt it (that he would have a role), it would seem.”

Prior to transferring from Texas, Pouncey played in just two games, catching two passes for 19 yards, however, all of his snaps came out of the slot position. If he were to have a role with the Gators, at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, it would appear this is where he will land. Instead, Florida is going to be stuck waiting and wondering whether or not the NCAA will let them know whether he can play or not, through a pandemic.

Mullen has dealt with the NCAA on transfers plenty of times in the past. Most notably last season when transfer BUCK/DL Brenton Cox Jr. was not deemed eligible after transferring from Georgia. The non-eligibility isn't the issue, however, it is the inconsistency.

For example, Justin Fields was granted immediate eligibility last season after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, but there was little to no discernable difference in his and Cox's situations. That has created confusion for Mullen who has never been able to receive a clear answer on the situation at hand.

“Call the NCAA," Mullen said when asked how the NCAA figures the transfer-waiver process out. "Great question for them. There you go. They don’t consult me on such things. They have their deal. I’m talking about our team right now. I love it. I think it’s a great question."

Perhaps it is a good idea, however, several programs - and reporters -, have already called the NCAA to no avail. It appears the Gators will have to wait for yet another drawn-out process to play itself out prior to fielding some of their brightest players for this year's upcoming season.

For now, Mullen seems to want and encourages anyone with concerns about the NCAA's process to call them directly.

"I think you should call. I encourage you to call up there and see what they say.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators STAR CB Tre’Vez Johnson Stands Out in Scrimmage

Early impressions indicate that Dan Mullen hit the nail on the head in his evaluation of 2020 cornerback signee, Tre’Vez Johnson.

Zach Goodall

Where Do the Florida Gators Debut in SIAA's Recruiting Rankings?

Sports Illustrated has released its first-ever recruiting rankings. Where did the Florida Gators end up?

Zach Goodall

Gators LB Ventrell Miller Filling Leadership Void Without David Reese II

The Florida Gators defense will undergo a facelift this season, and they'll rely on leaders like Ventrell Miller to fill the void.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Brian Johnson Talks Evolution of QB Emory Jones, 'Fantastic Player'

At some point in his college career, Emory Jones will be the Gators' quarterback, and his coach, Brian Johnson, has seen massive improvement.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Number5Dad

Updates on Florida Gators' NFL Rookies Before Season Begins

The NFL is set to kickoff its season this week. We're checking in on each former Florida Gator-turned-NFL rookie to see where they are before games begin.

Zach Goodall

Gators Football Players Buying In, Seemingly Not Opting Out This Season

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused a stir in the college football realm, the Gators have yet to have a single football player opt out.

Demetrius Harvey

Highlights: Florida Gators 2021 Commits, Targets Begin Senior Season

With the High School season fast approaching, learn when the members of the Florida Gators 2021 class will begin their final season of high school football.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Former Gators WR Antonio Callaway Signs With Dolphins Practice Squad

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway receives a second-chance at NFL football, with his hometown team.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2020 Small Forward Outlook

Analyzing and projecting the small forward depth chart outlook for the Florida Gators 2020 basketball squad.

Brandon Carroll

Gators '21 Commits, Carlos Del Rio, Daejon Reynolds Sidelined for Week 1

With the 2020 high school season kicking off last night, dynamic Grayson duo and Florida Gators commits Carlos Del Rio and Daejon Reynolds were sidelined.

Brandon Carroll

by

John Garcia Jr.