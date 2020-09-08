Gators WR Jordan Pouncey Dealing With Injuries, Mullen Unsure of Eligibility

The Florida Gators will head into the season with questions at the wide receiver position. Once again, the NCAA has not yet afforded Florida the opportunity to roll with its transfer players, biding its time for the transfer-waiver process to play out. With that, the Gators have two receivers awaiting eligibility, Jordan Pouncey (Texas) and Justin Shorter (Penn State).

One of the two, Pouncey, has been dealing with injuries, so he hasn't been able to be seen by the coaching staff.

"He’s missed a little bit with some injuries and is probably a little bit behind that way," Mullen said today when asked about the role of the receiver playing in the slot if he were to be deemed eligible this year. "He could, we’ll see. I don’t know who’s eligible, so if he is eligible, possibly. If not, I would highly doubt it (that he would have a role), it would seem.”

Prior to transferring from Texas, Pouncey played in just two games, catching two passes for 19 yards, however, all of his snaps came out of the slot position. If he were to have a role with the Gators, at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, it would appear this is where he will land. Instead, Florida is going to be stuck waiting and wondering whether or not the NCAA will let them know whether he can play or not, through a pandemic.

Mullen has dealt with the NCAA on transfers plenty of times in the past. Most notably last season when transfer BUCK/DL Brenton Cox Jr. was not deemed eligible after transferring from Georgia. The non-eligibility isn't the issue, however, it is the inconsistency.

For example, Justin Fields was granted immediate eligibility last season after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, but there was little to no discernable difference in his and Cox's situations. That has created confusion for Mullen who has never been able to receive a clear answer on the situation at hand.

“Call the NCAA," Mullen said when asked how the NCAA figures the transfer-waiver process out. "Great question for them. There you go. They don’t consult me on such things. They have their deal. I’m talking about our team right now. I love it. I think it’s a great question."

Perhaps it is a good idea, however, several programs - and reporters -, have already called the NCAA to no avail. It appears the Gators will have to wait for yet another drawn-out process to play itself out prior to fielding some of their brightest players for this year's upcoming season.

For now, Mullen seems to want and encourages anyone with concerns about the NCAA's process to call them directly.

"I think you should call. I encourage you to call up there and see what they say.”