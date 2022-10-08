Florida Gators Fend Off Missouri Tigers to Pick Up First SEC Victory, 24-17

The Florida Gators fended off the Missouri Tigers on Saturday to record their first SEC win of the year, 24-17.

Following a sluggish start to the first half, Billy Napier and Florida returned with an answer for Eli Drinkwitz’s squad following the halftime break to avoid falling 0-7 in their last seven SEC games.

In the second half, the Gators woke up offensively to start creating a push in the trenches against a talented Tigers defensive front.

The run game became the focal point of the Florida offense with Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne trading big runs throughout the second half, giving the Gators a much-needed boost to separate from the divisional foe.

The duo combined for five rushes over 15 yards in the second half, setting Florida up to score on two separate occasions. They combined for 169 yards and a score by Johnson in the third quarter after a 39-yard gain by Etienne earlier in the drive.

On the next possession, Richardson rolled to his right before zipping a laser toward wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Florida went up 24-10 with 11:10 remaining, as a result.

Sixth-year senior middle linebacker Ventrell Miller was the catalyst of Florida’s successes on the defensive side, albeit limited, flying around the field to make an impact as a run stopper, pass rusher and coverage man.

Miller continued his impressive final campaign with Florida, recording 11 tackles and two tackles for loss in week six. His QB hurry to force an errant throw by Brady Cook on fourth down effectively ended Missouri’s comeback attempt.

Defensive back Jaydon Hill added a career day to complement Miller, coming away with two big-time interceptions. The first came in the first quarter as he returned it 50 yards to put the Gators up 10-0. It was the first pick-six of his career, coming after a year and a half absence due to injury.

The second takeaway at the UF four-yard line, although he didn’t score, was equally huge for Florida’s defense to avoid Missouri’s game-tying drive attempt.

Despite his efforts, UF struggled to completely halt the Tigers' offense in the closing stages of the game with third and long conversions and the rushing attack of Nathaniel Peat. Peat scored with an 18-yard run with 5:58 remaining in the contest to pull Missouri back with a touchdown.

On the ensuing Florida possession, despite a decent staff to the drive equating in more magic from the members of the backfield, Richardson saw a high ball intended for Pearsall get tipped and intercepted for his second turnover of the day.

Florida’s defense held up in the end for the Gators to improve to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in the SEC.

Florida will host LSU at home next Saturday under the lights in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for their sixth home game in seven appearances to begin the year. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

