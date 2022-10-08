Florida Heads Into Halftime vs. Missouri Tied 10-10

Photo: Jaydon Hill; Credit: Zach Goodall

Despite Florida's sluggish start against Missouri on homecoming weekend, the Gators head into the intermission tied with the Tigers, 10-10.

The first half has been an offensive struggle for both teams, combining for 262 yards in the first 30 minutes. Missouri dominated that total with 197 yards compared to Florida's 65.

However, the Gators capitalized on plays in the other phases of the game to post their 10 points. First, an oft-criticized aspect of the Florida operation in the punt return unit made its best play of the year when Xzavier Henderson took the Tigers' 30-yard punt back 48 yards to the Mizzou 28.

Florida went three and out from there, calling on place kicker Adam Mihalek to connect from 37 yards out. He did just that to give the Gators a 3-0 lead.

Then, on the ensuing Missouri drive, cornerback Jaydon Hill made a great play on the ball to pick off Tigers quarterback Brady Cook. He returned the interception 50 yards for Florida's lone touchdown.

The score was Hill's first interception return touchdown of his career comes in just his second game back from an extended absence due to injury. Prior to last week, the last time he saw the gridiron was in December 2020 against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

His return extended Florida's first-quarter lead to 10.

Missouri scored with just under four minutes remaining to cut the Florida lead at the half to three. The 11-play, 58-yard drive was capped off by running back Cody Schrader, breaking a tackle in the backfield before heading for the corner of the end zone.

The Gators not only failed to answer at the end of the half but quarterback Anthony Richardson was stripped deep inside UF territory to equip Missouri with an easy scoring opportunity. He finished the half just 4-for-9 with 43 yards and a fumble.

The Tigers could not capitalize with a touchdown on the promising field position after the turnover as the Gators' defense forced Harrison Mevis to kick a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. He connected despite Florida's best efforts to ice him with 0:24 remaining.

As a result, the two squads enter the halftime break knotted up at 10.

Florida will look to pick up the pace offensively in the second half as they seek their first SEC win of the year to avoid an uncharacteristic 0-3 start in conference play.

The Gators will receive the second-half kickoff.

