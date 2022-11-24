Skip to main content

Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?

SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.

If you're boycotting a certain distributor after missing out on Taylor Swift tickets but still need to find seats for Florida vs. Florida State, fear not, SI Tickets has the deal for you before kickoff.

You can get in the door for Week 13's matchup between the Gators and Seminoles on Friday for as low as $157 right now via SI Tickets.

There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces.

Florida State enters the rivalry matchup as a 10-point favorite over Florida, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 57 points. 

The Seminoles are threatening to snap a three-game winning streak in the Gators' favor for this series, and have plenty of reasons to believe they can accomplish that feat. The 8-3, No. 16 Noles are currently amid a four-game winning streak of their own this season, in which they've handily defeated opponents by a combined score of 173-39.

The Gators, meanwhile, sit at 6-5 on the year and are freshly removed from their second loss to Vanderbilt since 1989. Flordia is 1-3 against ranked opponents this season and hasn't beaten a top-25 squad since Week 1 against formerly No. 7 Utah.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on Friday, November 25, at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. 

