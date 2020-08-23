Positional Versatility is Key for the Florida Gators Defense

Versatility is one of the most coveted traits by Todd Grantham and his staff as he puts together yearly defensive recruiting classes for the Florida Gators. Often, when scouting Florida's defensive commits and targets, you'll find yourself impressed by a prospect's ability to line up in multiple spots, doing multiple things well.

In the current recruiting class, you can find plenty of examples. Reclassifying cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson will play outside and slot corner at Florida while also providing safety experience. JUCO linebacker Diwun Black can play both spots, act as an edge rusher, and even play some defensive back given his length, athleticism, and coverage prowess, and the same can be said about Chief Borders. Long defensive end Justus Boone carries plenty of potential as an interior rusher, and the list goes on.

And when discussing the current roster, head coach Dan Mullen will tell you as such: The ability to play multiple positions is important.

"We play guys at a lot of different positions. You've got to cross-train a lot of different guys," said Mullen on Thursday in a Zoom conference call. "Especially a season like this you don't know how things are going to shape up, so you better have the depth and versatility.

"We want guys who can play multiple positions."

Flexible defenders look to be key to Florida's defensive success as Grantham's recruits begin to take over his starting unit. Entering 2020, projected starters Brenton Cox Jr., Mohamoud Diabate, Zachary Carter, Marco Wilson, and Amari Burney are just a few players who should see snaps at multiple spots.

Cox is the most high-profile of the bunch. A former five-star Georgia recruit who transferred to Florida last year, Cox will take the field in a Gators uniform - as of now, in the No. 1 jersey - for the first time in 2020. He projects as a BUCK edge rusher, but could also play strong-side end at his size, outside linebacker as a flats defender in coverage provided his athleticism, and perhaps along the interior defensive line as a subpackage pass rusher.

"I mean he could go everywhere. Yeah. He's a good player," Mullen said of Cox. "I think he's a guy that wants to play after college as well, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL. And so in the NFL you want guys; the more versatility you have the better."

Diabate, a sophomore linebacker, also plays the BUCK position who more often than not finds himself standing as an edge rusher given his size. At 6-2, 213 lbs. with great speed, Diabate spends his time in the linebacker corps when not on the edge.

As a true freshman, Diabate earned 193 total defensive snaps: 146 snaps as a rusher, 30 at off-ball linebacker, and another 17 at cornerback - he found time at STAR nickel corner in some packages. Along the way, Diabate tallied 14 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble, and 21 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

Mullen had mentioned in the spring that Diabate could end up competition at middle linebacker to replace David Reese II, who graduated. While Diabate could take snaps there, BUCK and MONEY linebacker seem like his best fits.

"He's a really athletic guy, you know, and he's [a] great pass rusher," Mullen made note of Diabate. "He's the guy that we're moving around to different spots on the field to try to create mismatches against the offense, and you know when guys have that position flexibility and the ability to do multiple things, the key is making sure they do those things very, very well. Find out what they do well and keep putting him in that position to do well and he's done a great job of that.”

Some projected non-starters could still find valuable playing time this fall as they, too, offer some flexibility. Redshirt sophomore, BUCK David Reese, missed the 2019 season due to injury, and as he prepares to take the field again, Mullen acknowledged that he is "cleared 100 percent" and trying multiple linebacker spots.

Junior defensive back Trey Dean III is another interesting story. Starting nine games as a true freshman in place of Wilson, who had suffered a torn ACL, Dean played well at outside cornerback, tallying an interception and five defended passes.

Dean moved to STAR as a sophomore, and struggled, with Wilson and others taking over the starting role after the Georgia game and Dean seeing his snaps in a rotation both inside and out. Dean has primarily played outside, and at safety, this offseason and in camp.

"We're doing the same deal with the secondary. He's playing all over the place a little bit for us back there," Mullen said regarding Dean. "He's had experience at multiple positions, so when you have that it creates the opportunity to always keep certain guys on the field and create positive matchups."

Not only has Dean played the corner spots, but he was also recruited as a safety out of Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.). The lengthy defensive back looks to bounce back from a down year, and his experience playing all across the secondary should provide him some benefit of the doubt.

Florida can get creative with their versatility to give opposing offensive coordinators headaches, but perhaps the biggest benefit of having so many flexible players is the depth it creates.

As Mullen acknowledged, the 2020 season is surrounded by uncertainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it comes to players opting out, coming down with the virus, or simply suffering a football injury, depth could be tested in ways never before seen in college football this year.

Being able to move a guy from one spot to another in a pinch has never been more important.