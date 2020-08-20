Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Praises Brenton Cox Jr.'s Work Ethic, Versatility

The Florida Gators will be making a big addition to their defense this year with LB/BUCK Brenton Cox Jr. finally eligible to make plays on the field, rather than in simple walkthroughs after sitting out a year due to the NCAA's transfer policies.

While he hasn't been able to show the team everything he is capable of as of yet, he clearly has left an impression as he will be - at least for now -, sporting the No. 1 jersey on Saturdays this season.

While, of course, No. 1 is held in high regard around Gainesville - many players, offensive and defensively, have donned the number in recognition of their immense talent-, Gators head coach Dan Mullen isn't into all the hoopla about a number on a jersey.

"Well, I would think the player makes the jersey, not vice versa, but I have high expectations for him no matter what jersey number he's going to be in this year," Mullen told reporters earlier today when asked about Cox wearing No. 1. "We'll see. We'll see if he stays the No. 1. I haven't done a roster yet, so we'll figure it all out as we move forward. But I do have really high expectations for him."

RELATED: Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox Jr. to Wear No. 1 in 2020

Cox, a transfer from rival Georgia Bulldogs, is expected to play a major role in this year's defense, but it's what the defender has done off the gridiron that really has the head coach impressed.

"I think he's worked hard," said Mullen. "He's done a great job for us. He's done a great job in the classroom since he's been here, had over a 3.0 GPA every semester that he's been here. Really worked hard in the offseason program."

Florida prides itself on being ranked in the top 10 nationally in both academics and athletics, and Cox has clearly picked up on both sides of the coin. If he is to continue, he could remain to be a big part of the team's defense as the season is set to get underway in a little over a month.

It is unclear as of right now how exactly the Gators intend to use Cox. Not often used at Georgia (played in 11 games totaling 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack in 2018), the defender doesn't yet have a clear role, but that's not an issue, Mullen says.

"I mean he could go everywhere," he said. "We play guys at a lot of different positions. You've got to cross-train a lot of different guys. Especially a season like this you don't know how things are going to shape up, so you better have the depth and versatility."

There has been mention of Cox primarily being used as the team's BUCK rusher, a position formerly held by now-Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. Cox also has the potential to become part of the rotation on the opposite end of the defensive line at strong-side defensive end and could even spend time in the interior.

"I think he's a guy that wants to play after college as well, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL. And so in the NFL you want guys; the more versatility you have the better, so he's a pretty versatile guy."

While excited for Cox to get on the field with his team finally, Mullen did - once again -, question the NCAA's waiver eligibility program, still confused as to why some players are granted immediate eligibility, while others aren't. Because of that, Cox wasn't able to get the experience he needed to gain from last season, but that's not a problem anymore.

"He's a good player."