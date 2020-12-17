Gators HC Dan Mullen Understands Team Must Be "Excellent" Against Alabama

The No. 11 Florida Gators will have their work cut out for them against No. 1 Alabama this weekend.

What happened prior to Saturday's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide must be forgotten for the No. 11 Florida Gators as they look to take on Alabama in the team's first SEC Championship Game since 2016.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen believes his team will be prepared, not star-struck by the allure of the Alabama football program that has gone to the SEC Championship game in six out of the last eight years, including two out of the past three. They've been there, done that.

"Well, I think guys come to Florida, our guys think they're pretty good players, too," Mullen said when asked about overcoming the "awe factor" of Alabama. "I think they're going to be excited for this opportunity to go compete. Our guys are competitors. They love playing the big games. I think they're going to be excited for this opportunity."

The Gators, currently 8-2, are coming off of one of its worst defeats in the past few seasons, losing a nail-biting 37-34 game against the unranked LSU Tigers. The team's offense struggled for much of the game, and the defense wasn't able to hold up its end of the bargain either.

The play that many will remember, however, would come on LSU's game-winning field goal drive in which Florida cornerback Marco Wilson inexplicably committed an unsportsmanlike penalty following a key third-down stop, throwing one of the LSU player's shoes 20 yards downfield.

Mullen understands that play alone didn't cause the ultimate outcome of the game, however, and after looking at it, has spoken to the cornerback, who is understandably disappointed with the outcome, and himself.

"I mean, it's a shame," said Mullen.

"I went back to watch the play. He made the tackle. I mean, part of the football move, the kid's shoe was in his hand. He kind of threw it, jumped and celebrated with his teammates. It's pretty unfortunate in that situation. I don't think there was any intent to taunt. It wasn't like he was throwing it at their sidelines, doing any of that. It was a huge play, possibly a game-winning play."

Florida has since moved on from its loss and understands it must march forward, understanding the stakes of this game, and how the team must play in order to defeat the undefeated Crimson Tide.

"They're looking at a team, knowing we have to play an excellent football team in Alabama, knowing they're going to have to come out, and play a great game," Mullen said. "This time of year is when you want to play your absolute best football. I know they're going to be excited to do that"

Alabama's most-explosive receiver, Devonta Smith, will present an incredible challenge for the Florida secondary. On Monday, Mullen gave a pseudo-scouting report on the potential future Biletnikoff Award winner.

"Obviously, he's got electric, scheme-breaking speed. He's a great route runner. He's a very, very polished football player with running his routes, the discipline of his routes," said Mullen. "Then he has hands that he makes some absolutely spectacular catches. I think a pretty good combination. That makes him a very dangerous player out there on the field."

It will be up to the oft-criticized Florida defense to help slow down Smith and the Alabama offense. Mullen feels he and his team is ready for the upcoming challenge and is proud that they've made it this far.

"I'm proud of everything they've done to give us this opportunity. I can't wait to watch them go enjoy the moment and go have fun on Saturday in the championship game."